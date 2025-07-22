Uorfi Javed gives it back to trolls as she pokes fun at her swollen face after dissolving lip fillers

Uorfi Javed is not letting any trolls get to her. After she posted a video of herself getting her lip fillers dissolved and how that left her lips and face swollen, the comments section was filled with trolls and mixed reactions. Now, Uorfi has posted a new video on her Instagram where she was seen with her swollen face, as her sister recorded the video and made fun of her. (Also read: Uorfi Javed's filler dissolving procedure to fix misaligned lips leaves her face painfully swollen and red) Uorfi Javed shared a new video of her swollen face on Instagram.

Uorfi's new video with swollen face

In the new video, Uorfi was seen inside her residence and going about her day with her swollen face. As her sister recorded her face which was still swollen after the procedure of dissolving the lip fillers, she was seen scrolling through her mobile. Her sister then asks her if she can speak, to which she responds says yes. In the caption, she quipped, “My boyfriend told me k mai baat baat pe muh phula leti hu. True tho (My boyfriend told me that I make faces at every other thing, isn't it true)?”

Fan reactions

In the comments, many fans gave her credit for showing it as it is and being so open about her journey of getting the lip fillers dissolved. A comment read, “I hope you are okay now.” A second comment read, “It takes courage to show even this phase. Please take care.” “I love Uorfi for being the realest. She takes it all so lightly despite all the unnecessary trolls,” said another fan.

In her previous post, Uorfi had noted, “No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced . I will get them again but naturally . I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers , all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. . Finally I found @dr.rickson , trust me he’s the best #notsponsored.”

Uorfi was last seen in The Traitors, a reality game show hosted by Karan Johar. Along with Nikita Luther, she emerged as the show's co-winner.