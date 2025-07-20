Uorfi Javed's filler dissolving procedure to fix misaligned lips leaves her face painfully swollen and red

Uorfi Javed became candid in her latest Instagram post, where she shared glimpses of her session with a doctor as she got her fillers dissolved. The video included shots of the doctor injecting her lips to dissolve the filler, and her painfully swollen and reddened lips, cheeks, and face. She herself said in the video, 'Please watch this video at your own risk,' because of how painful the swelling appeared. Uorfi Javed shared glimpses of the session where she dissolved her lip fillers.(PC: IG/@urf7i)

Misplaced fillers

Before and after shots from her video that captured the reaction of the lip filler dissolving procedure.(PC: IG/@urf71)

Uorfi admitted in the video that because her lips were misaligned, she decided to get the laugh lines and lip fillers dissolved. For the uninformed, a lip filler is an injectable cosmetic treatment where the lips are made plumper and fuller, and even otherwise fillers function to smooth out the wrinkles, like the laugh lines, which are the creases that run from the nose to the corners of mouth.

Uorfi captioned the post, “ No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced . I will get them again but naturally . I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers , all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. . Finally I found @dr.rickson , trust me he’s the best #notsponsored"

Later on, she added in the video that after 2-3 weeks, she would get them done again in a more subtle, natural manner. Uorfi recalled in the video how her lips immediately swelled up after the treatment, showing shots of her reddened face and visibly swollen lips and cheeks.

Dr Rickson, the dermatologist behind the lip filler dissolving procedure, revealed more about the facial swelling that occurred after the treatment. He commented, “Thank you for the mention, Uorfi! 💫 @urf7i Just to reassure everyone — swelling after dissolving fillers is completely normal and temporary. It typically subsides within a few days, and she’s going to be absolutely fine. Proud of her for choosing authenticity and transparency — more power to you!”

How did the internet react?

The comment section appreciated her honesty, as cosmetic corrections often surface on social media feeds with perfect facial and body features, but rarely is anyone transparent about how painful the entire procedure actually is. Uorfi’s raw and honest post struck a chord with her fans, who praised her for showing the not-so-glamorous side of beauty treatments

Most importantly, this is an uncomfortable side to the glamorous world of cosmetic corrections, as one user pointed out her courage and lauded, “It takes a lot of courage to show all this.”

Another too appreciated the honest footage without any editing and added, “It takes a lot of courage to show the raw & unfiltered footage 🔥”

While some trolled her, a user responded in her support, saying, "People need to understand ki whatever she's doing is her choice. And honestly, it takes a lot of courage to post this online. She's literally sharing her experience, and the least y'all could do is be a little empathetic"