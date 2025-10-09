Taylor Swift's recent autumn-core look confirms her soft spot for plaid and boots

Ever since the launch of her chart-topping 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift has been serving one look after another during her promotional press rounds. Her recent outfit captured in a casual paparazzi spotting marked a departure from her usual talk show glam. For the dinner outing, the popstar wore a pretty plaid look reminiscent of autumn. Let's take a deeper look at this off-duty style and why plaid outfits may be a repeat favourite for her. Plaid is the hottest pattern of the season as the popstar is frequently seen in it, from award shows to casual pap sightings!(Picture credits: Instagram/@tatianaphotonyc)

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift shows off sparkly wedding bands after engagement to Travis Kelce: ‘I look at it constantly’

More about the plaid look

Taylor Swift sported her classic matte lipstick look. As an ode to her album, which follows an orange colour scheme, her shade is more warm terracotta than the signature red. She wore a black long-sleeved shirt with a plaid mini skirt from Miu Miu and pointed-toe tan boots. She also let her hair down and rocked her classic face-framing bangs. If Evermore had been a city girl, it would have been this outfit! Exuding the classic retro, autumn mood, but in a chic urban style.

Biggest styling takeaway? Don't be afraid to repeat your outfits! Taylor repeated this outfit before. She wore it for the video speech when she accepted the iHeartRadio Music for the Tour of the Century award.

Her fashion game is as impressive as her chart-toppers, reminding us how black tee and plaid go hand-in-hand for a quaint look.

Other recent outfits

For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old popstar tapped into Midnight's Bejewelled era as she looked pretty in a shimmery silver off-shoulder mini dress. With petite dangling earrings and a soft bun, this look is the embodiment of soft glam.

Likewise, for Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift wore a floral corset mini dress, paired with a jewel-studded necklace. For this look, she let her hair down.

The casual skirt-blouse is a relatable pivot from these high-glam popstar-esque looks. But we have turned on the sleuthing Swiftie eagle-eye vision to uncover Taylor's fascination for plaids.

Taylor's soft spot for plaid

Did you know Taylor may have a soft spot for plaid? This is not the first time the popstar has embraced this print. Last year in October, Taylor wore a Vivienne Westwood plaid dress to her fiancé (then boyfriend) Travis Kelce's NFL game. Seems like boots with plaid are also one of her staples, because this look also featured black boots.

Plaid is often associated with a romantic, retro or preppy style. But Taylor flipped the table and once again showcased her sartorial versatility by pulling off plaid for the 2024 VMAS, but with generous spicy seasoning of punk rock. Her glam-punk ensemble had a fitted, mustard-yellow and black plaid corset Dior dress, with a skirt that parted to reveal dramatic black shorts. This look too was completed by knee-high boots.

Want to style your outfits like Taylor Swift? This season, try the classic plaid-boots combination, whether in soft-romantic style with a dress or a reputation-coded side slit gown with leather gloves.