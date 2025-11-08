I’m a Celebrity 2025 lineup rumors: Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, Ruby Wax and other stars set to enter the jungle

The 2025 season of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” is set to return to ITV later this month on November 16. Fans are already buzzing over the rumored lineup of celebrities who are expected to face the jungle’s tough challenges. Kelly Brook is expected to take part in “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”(Instagram/iamkb)

Jack Osbourne is expected to join the show just three months after the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne. According to Independent, he has received the blessing of his mother Sharon and sister Kelly. The reality star will face the jungle’s tough challenges alongside other celebrities and is expected to open up about his personal journey during his time on the show.

Also, Ruby Wax, TV documentarian and comedian, is expected to participate in the show. Kelly Brook, famous 1990s model and media personality, is making her comeback after winning Celebrity Race Across the World in 2024, gaining a huge fan base.

Other TV stars expected to appear include Alex Scott, ex-Arsenal and England footballer and Football Focus host; Martin Kemp, Spandau Ballet star and ex-EastEnders actor; Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean on EastEnders; and Lisa Riley, who played Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale. The mix of personalities promises plenty of entertainment for viewers.

Music stars and social media personalities join the lineup

The music world is represented by Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch, known for hits like Straight Rhymez and Taste (Make It Shake). Social media star Angry Ginge, who has over three million followers across social media, and Irish model Vogue Williams are also expected to enter the jungle. Angry Ginge became a fan favorite earlier this year after being named Man of the Match at the charity football event Soccer Aid 2025.

What more to expect?

Reality TV personality Tom Read Wilson, known from Celebs Go Dating and The Voice UK (2016), rounds out the lineup. The show has actors, musicians, comedians, and reality stars, so there will be lots of fun, jokes, and surprises for everyone.

While the names have been widely reported, ITV has not officially confirmed the lineup. The show returns with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ready to guide celebrities through the jungle challenges and all the excitement that comes with it.

