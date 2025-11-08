Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair trailer released; check length, release date and other key details

Kill Bill fans have yet another chance to witness Quentin Tarantino's cult classics, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, in theaters. Lionsgate recently unveiled the trailer for a joint double feature that will mark the return of The Bride, also known as Black Mamba, to theaters in the US. Uma Thurman in Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.(YouTube)

The trailer for the extended version, titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, came out on Friday, November 4.

Kill Bill back in theaters: What to expect?

The makers have promised never-before-seen footage, while fans will also get to witness an anime sequence, USA Today reported. The 4-hour unrated cut will come out on Friday, December 5, and it will include a 15-minute intermission. Variety reported that the distribution plan includes speciality screenings in 35mm and 70mm prints.

Watch the trailer here:

The original plan

Kill Bill was originally designed and filmed as a single feature, but it was later segmented into two instalments in a bid to accommodate its expansive runtime. The parts were released six months apart, in October 2003 and April 2004, collectively grossing more than $330 million worldwide, as per Variety. Tarantino premiered “The Whole Bloody Affair” two years later at Cannes. In 2011, it was played at the director’s own New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.

Also Read: Wanted to enter Hollywood on my terms, not the way ‘expected of us’, says Deepika Padukone

Tarantino’s take

“I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theatre in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory,” Deadline quoted Tarantino as saying.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, David Carradine and Sonny Chiba, among others.

Also Read: Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes a streaming success as Pedro Pascal’s superhero debut wins over fans

FAQs

When will Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair release in theaters?

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will come out on December 5.

What is the duration of the new release?

The new release will be a 4-hour unrated cut (281 minutes in total).

When was the trailer launched?

The trailer was released on Friday, November 4.