The Family Man S3 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is a wanted criminal, Jaideep Ahlawat steals the show. Watch

The trailer for the much-awaited third season of The Family Man was unveiled by Amazon Prime Video at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The show brings back Manoj Bajpayee as the lovable spy Srikant Tiwari, who now finds himself on the run and at loggerheads with a new threat, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The Family Man season 3 trailer pits Manoj Bajpayee against Jaideep Ahlawat.

The Family Man season 3 trailer

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer for season 3 on its social media on Friday afternoon. The trailer opens with Srikant (Manoj) telling his family that he is a spy. Parallelly, we see that he has been declared a wanted criminal with an arrest warrant against him. As Srikant goes on the run with his family, his Man Friday JK (Sharib Hashmi) helps him. But, he wonders who could be behind this plot to frame him.

Enter Nimrat Kaur, the mastermind of Srikant's downfall. She finds her weapon in a menacing drug smuggler from the north-east (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), and Srikant must now find a way to navigate this new threat.

The third season of the popular show took three years to make, which left many fans bemused. Addressing this during the show's date announcement, creators and directors Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience.”

The fans have reacted positively to the trailer, saying they love how it has retained the show's humorous tone while elevating the stakes. “JK and Srikant banter is the highlight,” wrote one. Others felt the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat was the best aspect of the show. “Manoj sir is great but Jaideep sir steals the show,” read one comment.

All about The Family Man

In a press release, Amazon Prime Video outlined the season’s narrative: “In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as Srikant Tiwari is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.”

Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. The Family Man season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.