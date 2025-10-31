Baahubali The Eternal War: 120 cr film's 'insane Hollywood-level' animation stuns fans: 'Best animated work from India'

As the first preview screenings of Baahubali: The Epic were held in parts of India and the US on Thursday, viewers were treated to a surprise. The end credits of the film unveil the teaser of a surprise animated 3D film in the world of Baahubali. Titled Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1, the film showcases familiar characters like Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, among others. A still from Baahubali The Eternal War.

Baahubali: The Eternal War animation stuns fans

But more than the familiarity, it is the visuals of the film that has stunned viewers. As the first glimpses of the trailer were shared online by overawed fans, many marvelled that the animation was ‘world-class’.

Sharing a glimpse of the trailer of the animated film, one fan wrote on Twitter, “SS Rajamouli just dropped a massive surprise — a ₹120 cr 3D animated Baahubali film titled Baahubali: The Eternal War!”

There was ample praise for the stunning visuals and animation quality of the film, which has had the same team work on it that gave the iconic anime Arcane: League of Legends. “#Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 (Animated Series) 🤯 Made by the same team behind Arcane this looks absolutely insane! 🔥 This is the level of animation quality India needs, and trust S. S. Rajamouli to know exactly what the audience wants,” read one tweet. Another added, “The animation looked f***in peak, genuinely the coolest animated work out of India🤒.”

Many viewers remarked that the animation looked so good that they were fooled into believing it was some international film. “I don't watch anime/animated stuff, if these were different characters, I wouldn't have been able to guess that this is an Indian animation. The animation quality is that impressive!!!”

About the two-part animated film

SS Rajamouli had first spoken about the two-part animated project in a promotional video for Baahubali The Epic released earlier this week, where he informed that the estimated budget is around ₹120 crore. On Thursday, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda officially announced the project.

Taking to his Twitter page, Shobu wrote, “We have been working for nearly two years with animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla on this project based in the Baahubali universe. Our vision is to offer the first-of-its-kind animation film from India.” Ishan Shukla has helmed the project, which is produced by Arka Media Works. No release date has been announced for the films so far.