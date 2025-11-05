Sabrina Carpenter ‘arrests’ Nicole Kidman with pink handcuffs at Nashville show: ‘My soulmate’

Sabrina Carpenter’s Nashville concert turned into an unexpected crossover moment between pop and Hollywood glamour. On Tuesday, November 4, the 26-year-old singer “arrested” Oscar winner Nicole Kidman with her trademark pink fuzzy handcuffs - a recurring bit in her tour shows. Sabrina Carpenter performing at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.(REUTERS)

As People magazine captured on video, Carpenter looked out into the crowd and spotted Kidman before saying, “We come to this arena for magic, right?” - a playful nod to Kidman’s viral AMC Theatres ad that famously opens with that same line. The crowd erupted when Kidman stood up. Carpenter smiled and said, “Oh my goodness. I expected to find love but not my soulmate.”

A joke, a song, and Nashville connection

Following her usual onstage ritual, Carpenter asked Kidman her name and where she was from before teasing, “But you live in Nashville, so if things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville.”

She then referenced Kidman’s 2024 film Babygirl with a grin. “You’re so Babygirl, I don’t know what to do,” she said. Carpenter invited Kidman to be her “‘Juno’ girl” for the night, handing her the pink cuffs and dedicating her song Juno from the Short n’ Sweet album to her. The crowd cheered as Kidman laughed from the stage.

Carpenter has made her “arrest” gig a part of her tour. Some of the other celebrities she has pulled into the fun include Gigi Hadid, Emma Bunton, Joe Keery and Margaret Qualley, People reported.

Kidman’s Nashville life and recent split

The Nashville appearance comes shortly after news broke that Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban. People confirmed on September 29 that the pair had separated after nearly two decades of marriage. They share two daughters - Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also has two adult children, Bella and Connor, from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban had made Nashville their home since buying their $3 million estate in 2008, known as the Queen of Northumberland. A source told People magazine in August that Kidman “lives full-time in Nashville” and loves the sense of community she has built there. This is the place where she is raising her daughters.