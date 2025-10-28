Sabrina Carpenter's 'short n' sweet' twist on classic cocktails

Sabrina Carpenter is always the flavour of the season. Classic cocktails, the Sabrina Carpenter way (Photos: Instagram, Delish)

Her SNL-frequenting, Dolly Parton-cosplaying authentic self may not have been able to mimic the utter magic that was Espresso from last summer. That being said, her freshest album, Man's Best Friend, with all the controversy and psychedelic retro-ness, irrespective of the forced hate parade, still hits the spot.

In ode to her the aura of Short n' Sweet era though, which let's be real, feels eternal, classic cocktails, shaken and stirred, the Sabrina-way.

Go Go Highball Ingredients: Whisky - 30ml, ginger ale - 90ml, sour cherry juice - 30ml, for garnish - 2 black cherries

Method: Make the drink in a chilled highball glass filled generously with ice. Pour in the ingredients, finishing with the sour cherry juice for a drizzle effect, and garnish with two black cherries.

Short n' Sour Ingredients: Whisky - 60ml, strawberry and rose syrup - 30ml, aquafaba - 3/4oz, lemon juice - 3/4oz, apple cider viengar - 1/4tsp, for garnish - black pepper and purple basil leaf

Method: Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with a single ice cube and shake vigorously to "whip" the cocktail. Open the shaker, add more ice, and then strain the mixture into a double rocks glass filled with ice. For an extra touch of elegance, you can craft your own syrup using fresh strawberries, white sugar, and rose water.

Man(hattan)'s Best Friend Ingredients: Whisky - 45ml, sweet vermouth - 3/4oz, Amaro Montenegro - 1tsp, espresso - 1tsp, simple syrup -1/2tsp, for garnish: skewered orange peel disk & three espresso beans

Method: Stir all the ingredients with ice until well chilled and slightly diluted. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, then garnish with a skewer holding an orange-peel disk and three espresso beans.

If you're into cherries, the Go Go Highball should be your go-to but if you like a punchy sour kick in every sip, Short n' Sour is calling out to you. Living for a great pun? Look no further than Man(hattan)'s Best Friend.

Pick your poison?