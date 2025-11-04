Diane Ladd cause of death: What happened to the Hollywood legend? Details here

Actor Diane Ladd, Hollywood legend and the mother of actor Laura Dern, has passed away at the age of 89, Dern said Monday. In the statement she said that she was beside Ladd when she passed away on Monday morning, November 3. A cause of death was not reveled. Actress Diane Ladd poses after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.(AP)

"My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, California," a statement from Dern read.

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created," the statement continued. "We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now."

This story is being updated.