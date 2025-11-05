Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunite for The Mummy 4; fans can't keep calm

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, the OG lead pair of The Mummy franchise, will return to the film series in The Mummy 4, Variety has reported. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in the 1999 hit, The Mummy.

According to the outlet, the filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct the fourth instalment in the decades-old action franchise. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are best known for 2019's Ready or Not and reviving the Scream franchise for Paramount in 2022.

Fans have reacted with euphoria for the return of the franchise's original lead pair, who last appeared in a Mummy film together 24 years ago.

About The Mummy films

The 1999 reboot of The Mummy starred Brendan Fraser as a treasure hunter in 1930s Egypt who helps an archaeologist (played by Rachel Weisz) after a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers reincarnates to take over the world.

The film helped establish the two actors as bankable stars in Hollywood, and was followed by a a sequel called The Mummy Returns in 2001. In the third film - The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) - Rachel Weisz did not return.

Universal Studios attempted to revive the franchise with Tom Cruise in 2017, but the effort was unsuccessful. The Mummy was a commercial misfire and failed to kick off the studio's so-called Dark Universe.

Brendan Fraser has seen a revival of his career in the last few years with the 2021 release, No Sudden Move, and culminating with an Oscar-winning performance in the 2022 film, The Whale. He has since appeared in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow's Brothers.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz's careers

Fraser was most recently seen in the Japanese film Rental Family, which had its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Hikari, the film also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman, and Akira Emoto.

Rachel Weisz has also had a successful career since starring in The Mummy films, winning an Oscar for The Constant Gardener and more recently, a BAFTA Award for The Favourite. Her most recent film role was as Melina Vostokoff in Marvel's Black Widow. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video show, Dead Ringers, in 2023.