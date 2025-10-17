Nicole Kidman ‘keeping it positive’ after divorce from Keith Urban: Source

Nicole Kidman is moving on with her life amid her divorce from Keith Urban. A source told People that the Babygirl star is focused on her family and work. Kidman and Urban separated after being married for 19 years. The actress filed for divorce in Nashville on September 30. The Big Little Lies star submitted documents in the court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for parting ways. Nicole Kidman is ‘keeping it positive’ after filing for divorce from Keith Urban: Report(REUTERS)

Nicole Kidman does not regret decision to divorce Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is now back in Nashville after a trip to Europe and is “keeping it positive,” an insider told the outlet, adding, “She isn't someone who dwells on regrets—she believes everything happens for a reason.”

The source went on, “She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life.” Amid the divorce proceedings, Kidman has requested the primary residential parent custody of her two daughters, whom she shares with Urban - Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, the outlet reported.

Nicole Kidman’s upcoming projects

Nicole Kidman's upcoming projects include TV adaptations of Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Trouble. The Hollywood star will make an appearance in the third season of Big Little Lies and will also share screen space with Sandra Bullock in the sequel to 1988’s Practical Magic. Providing an update, the actress previously announced on her Instagram account that she has completed the shoot for the project.

Coming to her personal life, Kidman’s separation from Urban is her second divorce. The actress had earlier tied the knot with Tom Cruise. The high-profile couple separated in 2001. She met Keith Urban in 2005, and the two got married the next year.

