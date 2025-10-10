Had Nicole Kidman hinted at split with Keith Urban in weeks before filing for divorce?

Simply seeing a celebrity in front of one's eyes for decades on end, doesn't actually give fans insight into their personal struggles. And Nicole Kidman's divorce is a live case of that. In a Vogue interview dating back to August of this year, the actor, 58, had cryptically hinted at some major oncoming changes in her life. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in happier times (Photo: X )

Weeks later when she filed for divorce from husband of almost 20 years, Keith Urban, her statements carried a sinking gravity. During the chat with Wendell Steavenson, who profiled her for the magazine, Nicole had actually had a very perceptive response to the question about being in her 50s. While pegs like this always tend to be templated with responses about how young and full of life people feel, Nicole took the honest route. Describing herself as "wry, rueful, unsure of herself", she reflected, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith last month citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Nicole having requested to be the "primary residential parent" for them. More so, Nicole and Keith had apparently ben living apart "since the beginning of summer", hinting how the cracks may have begun appearing way earlier. Further insider reports suggest how Nicole reportedly didn't give up easy, and wanted to fight to save her marriage, but the relationship ultimately gave way.

The actor is already back to work, having made her first public appearance since the news broke, at the amfAR Gala in Dallas on October 4. This was followed by Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show where she was accompanied by her daughters.