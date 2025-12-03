Kim Kardashian’s over-the-top Christmas decor sparks backlash

Kim Kardashian is making headlines again, and this time it's because of her extravagant holiday decorations. The 45-year-old SKIMS founder shared a video showing her Los Angeles mansion filled with 100 sparkling Christmas trees, creating a dazzling indoor forest. Kim Kardashian holiday decor

“Okay, we just finished decorating for the holidays,” Kim said in the clip. “I can’t even begin to explain what this smells like and feels like. It’s pretty insane.” Twinkling lights lined the trees throughout her home, even in the kitchen, giving the space a festive, fairy-tale feel.

Fans were divided over the display. Some praised her festive spirit, but many criticised it as “out of touch,” especially given the financial struggles many people face. On Reddit, one fan wrote, “The amount of Americans who can’t even afford a roof over their head and Kim is over here turning her mansion into a forest.” Another added, “Extremely tone deaf.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has faced criticism for lavish holiday celebrations. A few years ago, she and her daughter, North, decorated a tree with $100 bills, which sparked backlash for being “trashy” and excessive. North also recently shared her own festive setup, including a gingerbread house, Christmas candles, and a hot chocolate bar stacked with candy canes and marshmallows.

Moreover, Kim’s holiday decor goes beyond visuals. She reportedly hires a pianist to play Christmas music every morning, adding to the over-the-top atmosphere. Even Kris Jenner, often called the “Queen of Christmas,” is known for hosting extravagant parties and creating custom Elf on the Shelf dolls for each of her 13 grandchildren.