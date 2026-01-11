Priyanka Chopra offers a masterclass in quiet luxury in new shoot showcasing Bvlgari's Serpenti collection | See pics

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra recently stepped into full glamour while shooting for Bvlgari’s new Serpenti collection. In an Instagram post shared on January 10, the global brand ambassador offered a glimpse into the campaign, posting striking images from the shoot where she was styled head-to-toe in pieces from the luxury jewellery house. Take a closer look at the Bollywood icon's bold but elegant ensemble.(Instagram)

From stacked Serpenti bracelets in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver, set with luxurious diamonds, to statement necklaces, rings and earrings, the shoot highlights the versatility and sensual elegance of the collection.

Paired with a sleek rust-toned outfit, softly sculpted make-up, and a polished hairdo, Priyanka's look is a masterclass in letting bold, heritage jewellery do the talking - here’s a closer breakdown of her Serpenti-clad ensemble.

A closer glimpse of her bold look

PC opted for a sleek, rust-brown wrap-style outfit featuring a deep V-neckline and a prominent, folded collar, with clean, sculptural lines that lend the look a polished, structured finish while creating a flattering, streamlined silhouette. The neckline perfectly frames the collarbones, beautifully showcasing a sleek, serpentine gold neckpiece from the collection.

The fabric of her dress is smooth and matte, adding to the understated elegance of the look. It is long-sleeved and form-fitting, yet not restrictive, perfectly enveloping her curves while highlighting both softness and strength.

Its warm, earthy tone complements her skin tone and allows the gold and diamond Serpenti jewellery to stand out, making the ensemble feel refined, powerful, and quietly luxurious rather than overtly embellished.

Showcasing the accessories

The 43-year-old actress was styled in statement pieces from Bvlgari's Serpenti collection, layering multiple gold and diamond accents for maximum impact. Around her neck, she wears a sculptural Serpenti necklace that coils elegantly, drawing attention to the neckline.

Priyanka's wrists are stacked with Serpenti bracelets in yellow gold, rose gold, silver, and diamond-studded finishes, creating a rich, textured mix of metals. She completes the look with coordinating rings and small gold hoop earrings, allowing the serpent motif to repeat subtly across each piece without overwhelming the ensemble.

Her hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back updo that keeps the focus on the jewellery, while her make-up remains polished and subtle, with softly defined eyes, feathery brows, glowing skin and a muted nude-rose lip that complements the warm tones of the outfit.