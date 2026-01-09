Before Priyanka Chopra presents award at Golden Globes 2026, see pics of her 2 memorable gowns from earlier editions

As Hollywood gears up for the 83rd annual Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 11, all eyes are on the star-studded list of presenters. Among the heavy hitters like George Clooney and Julia Roberts, actor Priyanka Chopra is set to make a grand return to the Golden Globes stage. Also read | Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra announced as award presenter along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis Priyanka Chopra is scheduled to be a presenter at the Golden Globes 2026 ceremony. Ahead of her appearance, here are two of her most memorable red carpet looks from previous editions of the awards show. (File Photos)

While fans eagerly anticipate what the actor will wear for the 2026 ceremony, the 'Desi Girl' has a storied history of shutting down the Golden Globes red carpet. Before Priyanka takes the stage to honour this year’s best in film and television with an award, let’s revisit two of her most memorable Golden Globes looks that defined glamour.

Priyanka Chopra was a golden goddess in 2017

In 2017, Priyanka made her Golden Globes debut in a way only she could — by literally dripping in gold. Representing her breakout success in Quantico, she stepped out in a custom, hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren sequins gown.

Priyanka chose a body-hugging dress featuring a plunging V-neckline and long sleeves. She paired the shimmering metallic gold ensemble with a bold oxblood lip and a slightly messy, wavy hairstyle. Priyanka didn't just walk the carpet; she presented the award for best actor in a TV drama alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Priyanka chose ultra-feminine pink look in 2020

Fast forward to 2020, and Priyanka opted for a completely different vibe: she looked timeless and sophisticated in pink. Accompanied by her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, she channelled Marilyn Monroe in a look that many fans called the 'look of the night'.

The actor wore a vibrant bubblegum pink off-the-shoulder gown by Cristina Ottaviano. The dress featured a dramatic train and ruched detailing. She elevated the glamour with stunning Bvlgari diamonds and classic side-parted 'Old Hollywood' curls. With her two Golden Globes looks, the actor proved that she could carry edgy metallics and soft, ultra-feminine couture with effortless ease.

What to expect from Priyanka's 2026 look?

With her upcoming action film The Bluff set for release next month, Priyanka might lean into a 'power dressing' aesthetic or perhaps pay homage to her Indian roots with a contemporary fusion look.

Whether she chooses bold colours or classic black, one thing is certain: Priyanka knows how to own the room, and that is what fans should expect when she debuts her Golden Globe 2026 look on Sunday. The event will air live from around 6.30 am (Monday) in India.