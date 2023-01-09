Golden Globe Awards 2023: Priyanka Chopra's iconic red carpet moments at Golden Globes that spelt absolute perfection

Actor Priyanka Chopra is India's international red carpet chameleon, and we don't say it without proof. The star has walked the red carpet at some of the biggest events across the globe - from Oscars to Cannes to Grammy Awards and more. So, as we prepare for the 2023 award season with Golden Globe Awards ceremony happening this week, we thought this would be the perfect time to revisit two of her most iconic looks at the event.

Priyanka made her debut at the awards show in 2017 with a sequinned Ralph Lauren couture gown. Next, she made an appearance at the 77th Golden Globe Awards with her husband, Nick Jonas, and made heads turn in a Cristina Ottaviano gown that took inspiration from old Hollywood glamour. Keep scrolling to see Priyanka in the two magical looks and some more details about them.

Priyanka Chopra's Golden Girl Debut Moment

Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globe Awards 2017.

Priyanka Chopra made a grand debut at the Golden Globe Awards 2017 dressed in a breathtaking Ralph Lauren couture gown. The star chose a figure-hugging sequinned number featuring a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves and floor-grazing hem length. The star's burnt dark cranberry shade lipstick, subtle smoky champagne eye shadow, highlighted feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed glowing skin, and contoured face rounded off the glam picks.

When it came to her chestnut-highlighted hair, Priyanka styled the thick, glossy mane in loose boho waves with a centre part which worked well with the plunging neckline of her ensemble. In the end, Priyanka chose Brian Atwood high heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including a statement-making diamond necklace and matching earrings, to round it all off.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's second appearance at the Golden Globe Awards was with her husband, Nick Jonas. The couple attended the awards show in 2020, two years after tying the knot, dressed in glamorous fits that put them on the best-dressed list of that year. While Priyanka chose a pink off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown and a serious diamond necklace, Nick complemented his wife in a dapper double-breasted suit and a Prada bolo tie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

Priyanka burnt up the red carpet with her bright pink ensemble featuring a figure-hugging silhouette, ruched detailing along the torso, and a long train on the back. In perhaps a Marilyn Monroe-inspired moment, the actor chose to wear her hair in side-parted glamorous curls. Lastly, a blinding Bulgari necklace, matching ruby-encrusted ring, ear studs, berry-toned lips, smoky eye shadow, and blushed glowing skin rounded it all off.

When and where to watch Golden Globe Awards 2023?

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe Awards 2023 will return on January 10 (January 11 for India). The 80th edition of the awards show will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The red carpet appearances will begin by 5:30 am, and the actual ceremony will begin by 6:30 am.