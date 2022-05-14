Cannes 2022: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their grand debuts on the film festival red carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin in full swing from May 17, and many Indian celebrities will walk the red carpet. Largely back to normal this year, the French Riviera town hopes to enjoy a return to its traditional wild festivities and display of head-turning fashion moments. As we begin the countdown to the grand event, here's a look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival when the two most popular celebrities from the Indian cinema and television industry made their debuts - Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan. Moreover, Hina will make her second appearance at the festival this year. The two divas became the talk of the town as they walked the red carpet in 2019. Here's looking back at their most stunning looks. (Also Read: Hina Khan in purple co-ord outfit leaves for Cannes Film Festival, nails airport fashion: Check out video)

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra made her first-ever appearance on the Cannes red carpet in a show-stopping embellished gown by designer Roberto Cavalli. The Matrix actor showed off her décolletage and toned legs in the dual-toned strapless ensemble featuring sequin embellishments and a dramatic train. In the end, Priyanka styled her Cannes look with pair of diamond earrings and rings - all by Chopard, side-swept wavy hair, mauve lips, a graphic eyeliner, volumising mascara and gold eyeshadow.

Priyanka turned into a literal bride for her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas. The actor chose a strapless tulle gown by Georges Hobeika that scored high on drama with layers of sheer tulle overlay and a long train. She accentuated her white-wedding look with a pair of diamond drop earrings, necklace, metallic heels, nude lips, bold eye makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Apart from her red-carpet looks, Priyanka made several fashionable appearances throughout her time in the French Riviera town. She wore a Rick Owens' sky blue regal satin gown with a deep plunging neckline and loose sleeves for an outing with Nick. She teamed it with a cut-out statement belt by Maison Alaia that accentuated her curves.

Here's a look at a few more ensembles Priyanka donned while attending different events at the Cannes Festival 2019.

Priyanka and Nick attended the Chopard party in Cannes wearing a risqué gunmetal wrap-around gown by Philosophy.

Priyanka Chopra attended another Chopard party with her husband Nick Jonas in a mermaid-inspired lavender Fendi dress.

Priyanka Chopra took inspiration from Princess Diana for her all-white look in a Honayda pleated jumpsuit for an event.

Priyanka made jaws drop in a dramatic archival Emilio Pucci maxi dress teamed with a Fendi bag and Jimmy Choo Donna sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra in a dramatic Emilio Pucci maxi dress. (Pinterest)

HINA KHAN

Hina Khan, who left for Cannes today, made her debut on the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a grey embellished Ziad Nakad gown with dramatic floor-sweeping sleeves, a long train, plunging neckline and sheer tulle overlay. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor styled her debut look with dramatic eye makeup, diamond earrings, a sleek side-swept bun and glowing skin.

Hina's second appearance on the red carpet became one to remember for ages. The actor slipped into a sheer, metallic strapless gown by Alin Le' Kal featuring a risqué thigh-high slit and a long train. She styled the ensemble with diamond earrings, a half-tied hairdo, berry-red lips, shimmery eye makeup and blushed skin.

Here's a look at some of the other ensembles donned by Hina throughout her stay in the French Riviera town.

The pink pantsuit is by Sahil Kochhar, the emerald green midi gown is from Rami Al Ali's clothing label, and the geometric patterned lavender dress is by Maison Armine Ohanyan.

What do you think of Hina and Priyanka's debut looks?