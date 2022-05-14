Cannes 2022: Looking back at the worst fashion moments

Cannes 2022: The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival will kickstart on May 17 and will go on till May 28. The film festival, besides being about the films, is also about fashion. Actors, models and popular personalities from all over the world, walk the red carpet during the film festival. While some of the fashion makes headlines for all the good reasons, some can be a hit and miss as well.

We have curated a list of fashion moments from Cannes which missed to make a mark, and instead ended up being remembered as oopsies. Here is the list, take a look:

Priyanka Chopra: In 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a black sequined long gown with off-shoulder details and a red sequined detail at the waist. The gown also featured a dramatic drain and a high-thigh slit. Internet was quick to call the outfit as ugly.

Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

Margot Robbie: The actor chose to break the conventional red carpet look of gowns with a silver and black co-ord set from the house of Chanel. The experimentation did not go well with the netizens. Margot Robbie at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The actor walked the 2019 Cannes red carpet in a gold custom-made one-shoulder long gown with a dramatic train in the pattern of a fan. Internet was quick to call it "tacky." Aishwarya rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

Amber Heard: The actor's Claes Iversen dress was called "meh” by the Internet. She decked up in a white sequined dress with a belt at the waist. She further accessorised her look with see-through pumps decorated in studs. Amber Heard at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

Eva Herzigova: She teamed a Dior romper with a pair of sparkly tights and black boots. Netizens blamed her for ruining the beautiful Dior romper with the combination of tights and boots. Eva Herzigova at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone: The actor's layered green gown with blush detailing was too over the top for some. People reacted to her look saying that it did not quite work for them. Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

Victoria Beckham: For 2016 Cannes, Victoria Beckham wore a monochrome jumpsuit with off-shoulder details. However, her trousers were too long, which hid the shoes that she wore. The look also did not go down well with the netizens.

Victoria Beckham at the Cannes Film Festival.(Pinterest)

