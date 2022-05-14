IndiaAtCannes: Raghu Dixit to perform at Cannes film festival; hopes he can make people hum in Kannada

Singer-songwriter Raghu Dixit has his bags packed, with his music set list ready and in tune to add ‘desi’ musical touch to the upcoming edition of Cannes Film Festival.

“I didn’t want to announce it myself until we got our visa in hand. I have sent my application, but haven’t heard back on the date for the interview or anything. That’s why I didn’t want to say anything, but yes, if my visa comes, I am going to the festival for a special performance,” says Dixit.

The lead vocalist of popular band The Raghu Dixit Project quips, “My life has taught me lessons that we don’t celebrate before, and that we shouldn’t count the chickens before the eggs hatch, so I am waiting for the eggs to hatch.”

Nevertheless, all the prep for the performance, scheduled for May 21, is in place. “We are prepared because we are performing almost every day. But unfortunately, we are not going with the full band. It’s going to be a five piece band this time, right now, my band is nine piece,” says the singer, who has made the noble “lungi” a style statement through his performances.

Over the years, Dixit has looped towards fame by presenting a blend of Indian ethnic music with a touch of humour, going on to make a name for himself across the globe. He performed at the British Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations with his band in 2012, and broke into an impromptu gig with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in Delhi in 2015. This time, he intends to tell stories rooted in India with his performance at the Cannes film fest. .

“The idea is to tell stories of India, which our songs carry naturally. Our Kannada are all very philosophy loaded. And when it comes to India, we are the first destination for spirituality and stuff. And our songs have that. So, I want to give them a good time and make them dance,” Dixit tells us.

During his one hour performance, he wants the crowd to have a great time, and forget all their worries. “And then when they are going back home, I’ll give them their worries back,” he jokes.

“On a serious note, I want everyone to have a good time and make them sing along. Maybe we’ll make the French sing in Kannada with us,” he says while concluding.