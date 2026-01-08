Priyanka Chopra gets bloody, brutal in first look of Prime Videos' The Bluff, hubby Nick Jonas gives a huge shoutout
On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra introduced her Bloody Mary character from her upcoming project The Bluff on Instagram.
Forget Jack Sparrow, Priyanka Chopra is charting a far grittier course into the pirate genre. The actor is stepping into a brutal, blood-soaked world with The Bluff, and the first look at her as the fearsome Bloody Mary charging at her co-star Karl Urban teased no-holds-barred action.
Priyanka Chopra introduces her Bloody Mary avatar
On Wednesday, Priyanka as well as Prime Video released the first look into the upcoming project The Bluff. Priyanka shared the look on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo.”
The first-look image from The Bluff freezes a ferocious showdown against a rugged seaside backdrop, capturing Priyanka mid-air as she lunges at Karl Urban with a weapon raised high. Clad in battle-worn pirate gear, Priyanka’s face is set in a fierce snarl. Karl is seen in a long dark coat, and has his sword lifted in an attempt to block the blow. In another striking image, Priyanka is smeared in blood and dirt, her hand clenched around a conch shell like a makeshift brass knuckle as she gets ready to attack her enemy.
Other stills capture the film’s gritty mood from Priyanka peering through a monocular scope to a frame of her drenched in blood, standing by a window with a gun clenched in her hand.
Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas gave a huge shout out to her through Instagram Stories. He re-posted the first look, writing, “Can’t wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible is @priyankachopra in this movie.”
Internet reacts
Social media users were equally thrilled to catch a glimpse of the first look, flooding the comment section with their excitement. “This WOMAN. The Desi girl for all Desi girls,” one wrote, with one sharing, “Desi Girl x Butcher is the need of the hour.”
“PRIYANKA + RUSSOS = DEADLY COMBO,” one wrote. Another shared, “Wow! Queen”. One wrote, “Golden girl”.
“The Queen is here to stay and conquer our hearts more and more. As a woman, watching you as a Strong Female Lead makes me so proud. More power to you and prayers for you,” another wrote. One mentioned, “The first slide is giving kali and raktbeej epic battle… #cantwait for this one #thebluff #bloodymary #ercell.”
What do we know about the project
The R-rated adventure will debut on Prime Video on February 25. The action thriller stars Priyanka as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate queen who escaped her violent past to build a quiet life on a Caribbean island in the late 1800s. When her vengeful ex-captain (essayed by Karl Urban) and former crew descend on the island in search of payback, she’s left with no choice but to unleash the ruthless side she’s long kept buried.
Karl Urban will be seen as Captain Connor, the current leader of Bloody Mary’s old crew and her former lover. The cast also includes Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor's advisor. The Russo Brothers have produced The Bluff through their AGBO Studios banner alongside their sister, Angela Russo-Otstot, who serves as chief creative officer. The project reunites them with Priyanka after their collaboration on the spy series Citadel.