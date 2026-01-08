Priyanka Chopra gets bloody, brutal in first look of Prime Videos' The Bluff, hubby Nick Jonas gives a huge shoutout

Forget Jack Sparrow, Priyanka Chopra is charting a far grittier course into the pirate genre. The actor is stepping into a brutal, blood-soaked world with The Bluff, and the first look at her as the fearsome Bloody Mary charging at her co-star Karl Urban teased no-holds-barred action. Priyanka Chopra's R-rated adventure will debut on Prime Video on February 25. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra introduces her Bloody Mary avatar On Wednesday, Priyanka as well as Prime Video released the first look into the upcoming project The Bluff. Priyanka shared the look on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo.”

The first-look image from The Bluff freezes a ferocious showdown against a rugged seaside backdrop, capturing Priyanka mid-air as she lunges at Karl Urban with a weapon raised high. Clad in battle-worn pirate gear, Priyanka’s face is set in a fierce snarl. Karl is seen in a long dark coat, and has his sword lifted in an attempt to block the blow. In another striking image, Priyanka is smeared in blood and dirt, her hand clenched around a conch shell like a makeshift brass knuckle as she gets ready to attack her enemy.

Other stills capture the film’s gritty mood from Priyanka peering through a monocular scope to a frame of her drenched in blood, standing by a window with a gun clenched in her hand.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas gave a huge shout out to her through Instagram Stories. He re-posted the first look, writing, “Can’t wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible is @priyankachopra in this movie.”