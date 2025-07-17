Mortal Kombat II trailer release: Warner Bros. drops spoof movie promo featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

With just days to go until the official Mortal Kombat II trailer arrives, Warner Bros. has thrown fans a nostalgic curveball. The studio released a spoof trailer for Uncaged Fury, a fictional 1990s action movie supposedly starring none other than Johnny Cage, played in Mortal Kombat II by Karl Urban. Styled like a straight-to-VHS martial arts film, Uncaged Fury is a tribute to the kind of over-the-top action flicks that once made household names out of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, and Michael Dudikoff. Mortal Kombat II trailer: Warner Bros. released a spoof trailer for Uncaged Fury on their official YouTube channel. (YouTube/Warner Bros)

The mock trailer includes a voiceover, flying kicks, slow-motion explosions, and plenty of cheesy one-liners - all delivered in the typical flair of the bygone era.

Watch it here:

A throwback to Cage's fictional filmography

As the trailer opens, the narrator says, “They p**sed him off… They messed with his shades… They should’ve brought more guys.” The rest plays out exactly how you would expect: Cage battling denim-clad henchmen inside a dusty warehouse, complete with flips, dramatic stares, and that classic battle cry - “Showtime!”

The trailer also includes nods to Cage’s made-up film career, with posters flashing titles like Cool Hand Cage, Hard to Cage, and Rebel Without a Cage. All four faux films, including Uncaged Fury, are cheekily credited to New Line Cinema - the actual studio behind the original 1990s Mortal Kombat movies, the 2021 reboot, and the upcoming sequel.

One of the most over-the-top moments shows a woman in a red dress firing a rocket launcher at Cage. He leaps - impossibly high - as the rocket passes just beneath him, then somehow curves mid-air to destroy a helicopter hovering above.

When is the sequel trailer and film due?

There’s barely a glimpse of the Mortal Kombat logo in the Uncaged Fury trailer; it flashes so quickly, you could easily miss it. But while the spoof doesn’t directly mention the upcoming sequel, it is clearly designed to stir up buzz ahead of the real thing. The official Mortal Kombat II trailer is set to drop on Thursday, July 17.

Karl Urban steps into the role of Johnny Cage for the first time in the sequel, which picks up where the 2021 reboot left off. Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat II will arrive in theatres on October 24, 2025.

