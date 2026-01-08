Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra announced as award presenter along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis

Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz are also the presenters this year at the event.

The Golden Globes on Thursday announced its lineup of presenters for the awards ceremony to be held this weekend in the US (Monday morning in India). Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Golden Globes shared the names of the presenters who. The list includes Priyanka Chopra , Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner, among others.

More about the event The presenters will take the stage as Nikki Glaser will return as the host. The event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live on Sunday at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (6.30 am IST, Monday) on CBS. It will stream on Paramount+ in the US.

About Priyanka's projects Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. In the film, Priyanka will play Mandakini, Mahesh as Rudhra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. This will mark her Telugu film debut.

She has several other projects in the pipeline. Priyanka will star in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.