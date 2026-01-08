Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra announced as award presenter along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis
The list for the 83rd annual Golden Globes also includes Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Colman Domingo, Hudson Williams.
The Golden Globes on Thursday announced its lineup of presenters for the awards ceremony to be held this weekend in the US (Monday morning in India). Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Golden Globes shared the names of the presenters who. The list includes Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner, among others.
Golden Globes 2026 presenters
The list for the 83rd annual Golden Globes also includes Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, and Kevin Hart.
Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz are also the presenters this year at the event.
More about the event
The presenters will take the stage as Nikki Glaser will return as the host. The event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live on Sunday at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (6.30 am IST, Monday) on CBS. It will stream on Paramount+ in the US.
About Priyanka's projects
Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. In the film, Priyanka will play Mandakini, Mahesh as Rudhra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. This will mark her Telugu film debut.
She has several other projects in the pipeline. Priyanka will star in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.