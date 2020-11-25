Malaika Arora turns up the heat in coral Ziad Nakad gown, Bvlgari Serpenti inspired necklace

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:05 IST

Malaika Arora keeps treating fans with gorgeous outfits, perfect yoga poses and occasional sneak peaks into her personal life. The 47-year-old recently returned from a trip to Dharamsala with beau Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, who came along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Malaika got back to the grind and started work as soon as she returned to Mumbai from her trip, and has been dropping one hot look after the other and breathing new life into our Instagram feeds. In recent posts by Malaika’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the diva is looking as sultry as ever in a gorgeous coral-coloured sequinned gown that almost resembles a blooming flower given the unique structure of the bodice. Malaika wore the stunning ensemble by Ziad Nakad for the Grand Finale episode of India’s Best Dancer, she posed against a matching backdrop, her long hair cascading down her back. The gown from Nakad’s Atlantis, Spring Summer Couture Collection 2020 was showcased at Paris Fashion Week, and featured intricate sequin work, cap sleeves, a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, all elements that are often spotted on Malaika.

Malaika wore minimal make-up, sporting nude lipstick, subtle rouge and dramatic eyeliner to complete her look. As for accessories, Malaika sported gorgeous rings and bracelets that were attributed to Ambrus Jewels and Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery by Maneka in the picture caption. However, it was the serpent like necklace that adorned Malaika’s delicate neck that caught our eye given its stark resemblance to Bvlgari’s famous serpentine design, however since Bvlgari wasn’t mentioned by the stylist in her caption, one has got to assume the design is heavily inspired by the Italian brand’s signature design. On reaching out to Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery, they clarified the piece wasn’t theirs. As for Maneka, it appeared she didn’t receive our queries regarding the same. Copy or not, Malaika still managed to look like a stunner.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter