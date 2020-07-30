e-paper
Malaika Arora channels her inner 'patta gobi' as she dolls up for reality show following coronavirus safety protocols

Malaika Arora channels her inner ‘patta gobi’ as she dolls up for reality show following coronavirus safety protocols

Malaika jokingly pointed out the similarity between her outfit and 'patta gobi' (cabbage), and captioned her post, "I take being vegan very seriously........ #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi".

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
         

Malaika Arora is easily one of the hottest mommies in Bollywood. The 46-year-old’s physique is to die for and her bold and sultry fashion sense is incomparable. Before the lockdown, Malaika’s Instagram had hundreds of posts of her serving looks, and thankfully she dropped another one on Thursday evening .

Malaika took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself in a stylish green ruffled, mini dress by a designer that Malaika’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani tagged as Wihlja on Instagram. The reality show judge wore CC Chanel studs by Viange Vintage and had her hair up in a top knot, she wore a black belt to cinch her waist. Malaika completed the look with see through black stockings and black pumps.

 

Malaika jokingly pointed out the similarity between her outfit and ‘patta gobi’ (cabbage), and captioned her post, “I take being vegan very seriously........ #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi”.

Malaika, who is a judge on India’s Best Dancer, has resumed shooting for the reality show and her stylist even posted a video of Malaika getting ready while following health and safety measures, the green room had masked-up assistants hovering over Malaika, who was touching up her lipstick. Maneka captioned the post, “Bts vs True Bts. Getting through it with a sense of Humour...”

 

Earlier this week, the former model and VJ shared the correct way to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Malaika, who owns Diva Yoga, her own yoga practice has also been sharing yoga poses amid Covid, urging everyone to practice at home and take care of themselves. Flaunting her latest yoga pose, she captioned a pictures of herself, “Hey guys, welcome to a new week! I’m keeping it simple & classic this week because there are certain poses which seem so easy to the eye but are so, so transformative, and I’d love to share them with you. How many of you’ll can actually interlock your hands? I’ve been loving your pictures so much, its really nice to see everyone take care of themselves.”

