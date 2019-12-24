Malaika Arora is the leader of Bollywood’s Gucci gang, here’s proof in pics

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:02 IST

If there’s one stylish example of ageing gracefully, Malaika Arora is a name that instantly comes to mind. The actor who has turned 46 this year, is one who never ceases to amaze all of us and give us fashion and fitness goals ever so often!. Malaika is sexy and she knows it and doesn’t shy away from amassing all the praise you can shower on her for staying this way since we’ve known her from the train top of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya and others.

However, it’s not just Malaika’s fashion or fitness outings that take the cake, it’s her love for brands that she sports through her dresses, tees, shoes or accessories. One might just term her the queen of the Gucci gang in Bollywood if there was a category like that. Gucci’s logo and the brand colours that always want to make you sit and take note of the statement they’re making as soon as they’re spotted. Sure, they’re expensive enough to probably burn a hole in even the deepest pockets but where there’s a style statement, who’s counting really? We love how Malaika Arora lives up to her diva status through her looks. Here are a few that are sure to send you in a tizzy, in a good sense, of course!

A pair of studded leather sneakers that Malaika paired with a red bodycon dress for a Christmas party ( approx £550) .

A pair of Rhyton glitter sneakers that Malaika has been seen sporting on different occasions including a much-talked-about airport look ( approx £750)

A red Gucci jacket and a shoulder bag from a Christmas party in the past

A Gucci dress, also seen on Kate Middleton

A small handbag she was spotted carrying during a shopping spree.

These espadrilles that added the charm to Malla’s airport look

The classic belt with a bronze buckle on this shimmer dress

A multicolour jacket Malaika wore and carried a Balenciaga bag.

A simple tank top with jeans and boots.

Bejewelled belt with interlocked double G .

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter