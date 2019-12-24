e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Fashion and Trends / Malaika Arora is the leader of Bollywood’s Gucci gang, here’s proof in pics

Malaika Arora is the leader of Bollywood’s Gucci gang, here’s proof in pics

From dresses to shoes to bags and jackets, Malaika Arora has been spotted sporting them all. Here’s how much they cost.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:02 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
From dresses to shoes to bags and jackets, Malaika Arora has been spotted sporting them all. Here’s how much they cost.
From dresses to shoes to bags and jackets, Malaika Arora has been spotted sporting them all. Here’s how much they cost. (INSTAGRAM)
         

If there’s one stylish example of ageing gracefully, Malaika Arora is a name that instantly comes to mind. The actor who has turned 46 this year, is one who never ceases to amaze all of us and give us fashion and fitness goals ever so often!. Malaika is sexy and she knows it and doesn’t shy away from amassing all the praise you can shower on her for staying this way since we’ve known her from the train top of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya and others.

However, it’s not just Malaika’s fashion or fitness outings that take the cake, it’s her love for brands that she sports through her dresses, tees, shoes or accessories. One might just term her the queen of the Gucci gang in Bollywood if there was a category like that. Gucci’s logo and the brand colours that always want to make you sit and take note of the statement they’re making as soon as they’re spotted. Sure, they’re expensive enough to probably burn a hole in even the deepest pockets but where there’s a style statement, who’s counting really? We love how Malaika Arora lives up to her diva status through her looks. Here are a few that are sure to send you in a tizzy, in a good sense, of course!

A pair of studded leather sneakers that Malaika paired with a red bodycon dress for a Christmas party ( approx £550) .

Hindustantimes

A pair of Rhyton glitter sneakers that Malaika has been seen sporting on different occasions including a much-talked-about airport look ( approx £750)

Hindustantimes

 

A red Gucci jacket and a shoulder bag from a Christmas party in the past

 

A Gucci dress, also seen on Kate Middleton

Hindustantimes

A small handbag she was spotted carrying during a shopping spree.

 

These espadrilles that added the charm to Malla’s airport look

Hindustantimes

The classic belt with a bronze buckle on this shimmer dress

Hindustantimes

A multicolour jacket Malaika wore and carried a Balenciaga bag.

Hindustantimes

A simple tank top with jeans and boots.

Hindustantimes

Bejewelled belt with interlocked double G .

Hindustantimes

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt sets up Dept of Military Affairs to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Govt sets up Dept of Military Affairs to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled
In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends