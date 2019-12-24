Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: The best-dressed female celebrities for 2019

fashion-and-trends

Until the last decade, Bollywood celebrities didn’t pay any mind to how they dressed. The costumes in their movies were designed by one particular designer, like Sabyasachi Mukerji for Devdas, Neeta Lulla for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Manish Malhotra for Rangeela. And for their other usual public appearances, they generally stuck to their personal style and dressed accordingly.

However, in the past decade, Bollywood saw a meteoric rise in a new breed of style curators for celebrities, the celebrity stylist. These stylists would curate national and international trends, customise them to the celebrity they were styling and voila, all of a sudden almost every celebrity was a style icon or wanted to become one.

And now, over a decade later, every celebrity has a stylist and only wears high-end designer labels, every look is planned well in advance, be it at the gym, the salon, the famous airport looks, promotions and of course, the much-awaited red carpet looks of our celebs. Rhea Kapoor styles fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shaleena Nathani for Deepika Padukone, Ami Patel for Alia Bhatt, Mohit Rai for Sonakshi Sinha, and many others. And everyone knows, no matter what rules the runways, it’s Bollywood celebrities that rule the fashion scene and set trends in India.

This year, a lot of celebrities upped their style game, some we really didn’t expect, while others were the usual sartorially conscious stars. Here are the celebs who ruled the fashion scene this year, showing us what’s in vogue and impressed us with their high-voltage fashion sense.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is a trailblazer when it comes to fashion, and like always, the Veere Di Wedding star did not disappoint us this year too. Celebrity stylist, and sister, Rhea Kapoor made sure that not a hair is out of place on Sonam. And we saw Sonam sporting a lot of international trends this year too.

While it is almost impossible to pick only a few looks that really stood out on the fashionista, cause she always looks impeccable, here are our top 3 picks.

The white Ralph and Russo couture suit she wore at Cannes this year, the gorgeous Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla ensemble for the Chopard La Nuit Des Rois dinner party and her pale pink Anamika Khanna saree and coat ensemble, which she wore with vintage jewellery that her mother, Sunita Kapoor owned.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

How can Priyanka not be on the best-dressed list? The actor, along with musician husband Nick Jonas were dubbed People’s Best Dressed Couple for 2019, and her style ever since she moved to Hollywood has definitely evolved tremendously. International stylist Mimi Cuttrell makes sure Priyanka looks impeccable for her Hollywood outings, while for her Bollywood appearances Priyanka trusts celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Of the many looks of Priyanka’s that we loved, one was her MET gala look.

While many dissed Priyanka’s haute couture Dior gown, we thought it was perfectly on point with the theme for 2019 Met Gala, which was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, and Priyanka looked as over-the-top as she was meant to. Even her many looks for Cannes were gorgeous, and while we loved the shimmery black and deep mauve Roberto Cavalli number, it was her white Georges Hobeika gown that bowled us over. And while all her looks whether it was at the Vanity Fair party or even for the promotions of The Sky is Pink are love, it was her latest appearance at the Marrakesh Film Festival in a gorgeous Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla saree that proved to be a clear winner. After all, she is the original desi girl.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani sure knows how to style the long-legged lass. At the beginning of the year, we saw Deepika wearing more of Sabyasachi Mukerji, also her wedding dress designer, her hair tied in a tightly-pulled back neat bun, her red carpet style was all about wearing high-voltage fashion gowns, and she absolutely loved Giambatista Valli for most of her red carpet looks. And now, as the year comes to a close, the actor has cut free, pun intended, from her tight bun and has gone for a more casual mid length haircut, with some well placed blonde highlights, and we are loving this new look. Of the many times that the Padmaavat actor impressed us, here are the top three. While her MET Gala look was a bit too safe, it was her vintage Zac Posen lemon yellow gown with the zebra print overcoat which she wore for the after party that was a winner, her Giambatista Valli gown along with the pale pink turban for the Cannes red carpet and her gorgeous vintage-inspired look by Dior as she attended Paris fashion week.

Deepika wore a lot of Sabyasachi in the past year, but of the many looks this lemon yellow high-necked concept ruffled saree wowed us. The gorgeous earrings and sunglasses were perfect.

And while many loved her purple Gaurav Gupta gown, and it is impossible for the Chhapaak actor to look bad, we have seen Deepika look way better, and a bit of tweaking with the hairstyle would have done wonders for her look.

More recently, after the haircut, Deepika has also sported some interesting looks, (L-R) the actor is seen in a black gown by Alex Perry, a fusion Sabyasachi ensemble and a cute crop top and skirt combo by Anna Mason.

Anushka Sharma

