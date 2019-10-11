Priyanka Chopra rocks solid colours for The Sky Is Pink promotions, get inspired

fashion-and-trends

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is making her Bollywood comeback with her movie The Sky Is Pink, has been busy promoting the movie in India and abroad.

The movie is co-produced by the actor and directed by Shonali Bose, and is the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Priyanka is easily the most stylish Bollywood, and now Hollywood, diva, after all, she is half of People’s Best Dressed Couple for 2019, the other half is Nick Jonas.. duh!

The actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur sported some very interesting looks for promotions of the movie, with solid colours and florals ruling her fashion choices, and some traditional wear making occasional appearances. However, it was the solid coloured outfits that Priyanka wore that struck a chord with us. If you’ve been wondering how to rock solid colours in different styles and patterns, Priyanka’s looks from the movie’s promotions are the perfect style guide. Read on:

White on white

Priyanka looked stunning in a sleeveless high-neck white top and loose pants combo by Halston. The Quantico actor had her hair up in a bun, with a loose strand framing her face. She wore a deep wine coloured lipstick, minimalistic earrings by KAJ Fine Jewellery, a gold watch on her hand and shiny silver heels.

Teal me up!

Priyanka’s teal outfit was custom-made by Lela Rose. The top of Priyanka’s outfit had bishop sleeves and a lace insert near the neckline, and teal is a gorgeous colour that hasn’t been given much attention this year. So it was nice to see the desi girl sport the colour with such panache. Priyanka has minimal makeup on her face, her hair in a low bun and once again, loose strands framed her face. She completed her look with black pumps.

The suit is pink

When Priyanka arrived at the opening of the NBA in Mumbai last week, she wore a super oversized baby pink satin Munthe Spring 2020 suit. The over-sized jacket was paired with baggy wide-legged trousers and pink pumps with crystal detailing completed her look.

Suede away

While in Toronto, Priyanka wore a head-to-toe suede combo. The actor wore a darker brown shade shirt and paired it with a lighter brown skirt. Her top was Ralph Lauren’s capri lamb-suede wrap shirt, which was paired with Ralph Lauren’s Christiane lamb suede skirt. Brown pumps completed her look.

Turquoise

While making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka wore a monochromatic turquoise outfit by Max Mara. She wore a turtleneck with a matching leather mini skirt. Priyanka wore something similar in grey when she made an appearance on The View.

