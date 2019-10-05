Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol: The best-dressed celebrities of this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:57 IST

This week a lot of Bollywood celebrities wowed us with their style, be it on the covers of magazines, for a photo shoot, while they were out and about town for promotions or while they made their way from one meeting to the other.

However, of all the celebrities, there were those who stole the show with their unique and unexpected style statements and made it to our list of the best dressed celebrities for this week.

Here are some of the coolest, sexiest and trendiest looks that the divas of Bollywood sported. And given that we are right in the midst of the festive season, it’s time for you to take cue, and get inspired! Read on:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam has finally moved on from red, which she wore abundantly for the promotions of the Zoya Factor, and we are very glad! Sonam’s lovely chiffon printed green saree from the House of Masaba with a matching blouse with a smocked sleeve and wide square neckline. Sonam’s makeup and hair were on point, and her exaggerated kajal looked perfect with the outfit. She carried a silver metal bag in her hand and sported silver jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka’s style is one thing we can all bank on, after all, she was dubbed People’s Best Dressed, alongside husband Nick, of course. For the promotions of the Sky is Pink, Priyanka sported a lot of gorgeous looks, but there was one clear winner for us. The floral printed, pale blue Mary Katrantzou co-ordinated pantsuit combo stole the show for us. Priyanka had her hair up in a bun, she wore rose tinted glasses. A black belt cinched the waist of the otherwise loose-fitted outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is the ultimate style diva, and absolutely loves to flaunt denim on denim. For the first episode of her radio show What Women Want, the actor hosted her husband Saif Ali Khan and wore a gorgeous denim-on-denim ensemble that blew us away. The darker shade of denim for her top along with her paint stained lighter denim jeans made for an interesting look!

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika is always giving us life goals, be it how she is ageing, living, staying fit, she is the ultimate inspiration. Malaika recently posed for Seema Khan’s Decadence Fall Festive 2019 collection. And while Malaika can flaunt a crop top and thigh-high slit like no one else, her look in this gorgeous pale pink sharara and full-sleeved ethnic outfit has bowled us away.

Kajol

When Kajol appeared on Bebo’s radio show What Women Want, she wore a gorgeous Amanda Wakeley shirt and skirt ensemble. She wore embellished black heels and had her hair up in a neat bun, wearing her signature smile, she looked resplendent.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:52 IST