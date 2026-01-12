Radhika Merchant gives minimal dressing the coolest twist with simple Dior jumper, dual-toned denims that cost…

Radhika Merchant rocks the designer looks from her personal collection, as well as simple yet stylish ensembles for everyday outings or airport sightings. Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi upon her arrival at the Udaipur airport. To catch her flight, Radhika rocked a simple outfit. Let's decode it. Radhika Merchant clicked at the Udaipur airport.

Radhika Merchant's coolest twist to minimal dressing

For her airport look, Radhika Merchant slipped into a white printed jumper and dual-toned denim jeans. According to a January 11 Instagram post shared by the fashion page, Bollywood Celebrity Style, while Radhika's jeans are from New York-based fashion label Rag & Bone, her jumper is from the luxury label Dior.

Radhika's denims were the highlight of her airport look, as they elevated the simple airport-ready clothing with their quirky ivory and faded blue dual tones. The bottoms feature a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and pockets on both the front and back, with a fitted waistline to accentuate the curves.

Regarding pricing, according to the Instagram page, Radhika's Rag & Bone denim jeans are called Logan Wide-Leg Jeans and are priced at ₹32,400.

As for Radhika's Dior top, according to Bollywood Celebrity Style, it is called the Christian Dior Graphic Printed T-Shirt. It features full-length sleeves, a round neckline, cinched cuffs and hem, a graphic pattern on the front, and a body-fitted silhouette.

The styling

Radhika kept her styling minimal for her airport look, leaving her tresses loose with a side parting and soft waves. Lastly, she chose white slider flats and a no-makeup look featuring feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy nude lip shade, and a dewy base to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant is the choti bahu of the Ambani family. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is the daughter of business tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.