Samantha Ruth Prabhu's graceful look in a simple linen saree and minimal jewellery wows the internet. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicked off the promotions for her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, by sharing pictures of herself dressed in a stunning saree. “The Bapu Bomma Series — an ode to the artist who made softness powerful and simplicity unforgettable,” the actor captioned her photos. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a gorgeous saree.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial decisions have never failed to impress, whether it be her designer gowns or her championing of sustainable fashion and support for Indian weaves. Let's decode her promotional look in the simple linen saree and a satin blouse:

Decoding Samantha Ruth Prabhu's outfit

On January 10, Samantha shared pictures of herself dressed in the graceful ivory, pink, and gold attire as part of her ‘Bapu Bomma’ series. The caption credits Open House Studio for styling, Anavila for the saree, Tribe by Amrapali for the jewellery, and Srifine Jewellery for the bangles. Meanwhile, the styling team consisted of Pooja Karanam and Sukriti Rajhesh, while Avni Rambhia and Daksh Nidhi handled makeup and hair.

According to Anavila, the sari is a new take on their classic gota hand-embroidered linen saree finished with delicate French lace edging. Samantha draped the saree in traditional style with the pallu falling elegantly from her shoulder.

Lastly, she paired it with an old rose satin blouse from the brand's collection. The blouse features a deep U-neckline, a plunging back, a super-cropped hemline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette.

For accessories, Samantha went with a traditional choker necklace, matching statement earrings, and dainty gold bangles. She styled her tresses in a messy, half-updo, and rounded off the glam look with feathered brows, smoky eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glowing highlighter.

How did the internet react?

Fans and stars loved Samantha's soft, romantic look in the traditional ensemble. While Disha Patani commented, “Beautiful,” Manushi Chillar posted, “How pretty.” A few other fans dropped heart eye emojis under Samantha's pictures. Someone commented, “You are as gorgeous as your beautiful heart, Sam.” Another wrote, “How can you be this beautiful!”