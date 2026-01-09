Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu fights goons with guns while being a ‘perfect daughter-in-law’

Samantha took to Instagram to share the much-awaited teaser. The video opens with her arriving at her in-laws’ house with her husband, confidently promising to win them over within a week. While attempting to be the ‘perfect daughter-in-law’, she launches a full-blown “commission enquiry”. Though she appears innocent and composed in front of her in-laws, the teaser hints at a darker, ruthless side to her character.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. On Friday (January 9), the actor treated fans to a thrilling teaser trailer, leaving audiences buzzing about her ruthless, action-packed avatar.

The teaser also showcases Samantha in a fierce action role. She is seen taking down goons single-handedly, engaging in intense gunfights, and later covering up the bloodshed by disposing of the bodies on her own. Sharing the teaser, Samantha wrote, “This gold is bloody bold.”

Rakul Preet Singh praised the teaser, commenting, “Uffffff fab fab fab.” Fans, too, flooded the comments section with excitement. One user wrote, “OMG!! This is so fire!!!!” Another commented, “The action sequences are top notch.” A fan added, “The teaser gave me nonstop goosebumps. Her expressions and action scenes are on another level. Theatres are definitely going to erupt with whistles and cheers. Can’t wait for the release.” Another simply wrote, “Samantha is back.”