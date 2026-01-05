Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru host cosy evening at home for Tamannaah Bhatia and friends

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, in an intimate, yogic wedding. After their wedding, they hosted a cosy evening at home for their friends, including actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Samantha posted a sneak peek of the evening on her Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a sweet picture with Raj Nidimoru, Tamannaah Bhatia and friends.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru host cosy evening

Samantha posted a picture of her Christmas tree and decorations on her Instagram stories, writing, “Do I really need to put the Christmas decor away (sad face emoji).” The picture shows the rails along her stairs also done up with wreaths, bows and other festive decorations.

In another picture she shared, Samantha and Raj can be seen posing in front of the tree. Accompanying them are Tamannaah and their friends after what looks like a cosy evening in. Tamannaah is all smiles in the picture, as are the couple’s other friends.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru

Samantha worked with Raj & DK for the 2021 Prime Video web series The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2023. She divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021, and it is unknown when Raj separated from Shhyamali De.

In 2023, rumours began circulating that Samantha and Raj were dating, although they never confirmed it. In 2024, after speculation arose that they had moved in together, her team denied it to HT. However, the couple began to be spotted together at events and in her social media pictures.

On December 1, 2025, Samantha confirmed rumours that they had married at the Isha Foundation early that day by posting their wedding photos on social media. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends.

Upcoming work

Raj & DK are now directing Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom for Netflix with Samantha in the lead. Samantha produced Subham in 2025 under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in which she played a cameo. Apart from Rakt Brahmand, Samantha will soon star in Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaram with Gulshan Devaiah.