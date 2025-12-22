Tamannaah Bhatia was the original choice for Dhurandhar song Shararat, but Aditya Dhar rejected her for this reason

The soundtrack of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is getting as much attention as the film itself. While the title track and Fa9la have become viral hits, other songs are topping the charts, too. Among these is the dance number Shararat, picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza. Now, the song’s choreographer has revealed that the original choice for the dance number was Tamannaah Bhatia, only for director Aditya Dhar to veto her. Shararat is picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, even though the choreographer wanted Tamannaah Bhatia for it.

Shararat choreographer talks about the song

Shararat appears in the film during a wedding celebration, and shows two dancers - played by Ayesha and Krystle - performing for the guests at the high-profile Karachi wedding. In an interview with Filmygyan, the song’s choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that his choice was Tamannaah Bhatia. "In my head, she was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story,” he explained.

Eventually, Aditya convinced Vijay to have two dancers, instead of one in the song, which is how Ayesha and Krystle came into the picture. “He (Aditya) didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story." He also added, "Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song,” Vijay explained.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, a spy thriller, stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative infiltrating the gangs in Pakistan’s Lyari, and dismantling their links to terrorists. The film, based on true events, also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Dhurandhar has been a runaway hit, earning over ₹800 crore worldwide.