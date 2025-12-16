Bharti Singh compares Ayesha Khan to Krushna Abhishek, faces backlash for ‘body shaming’ her on Laughter Chef season 3

Comedian Bharti Singh is back as the host of the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 3. Recently, Kapil Sharma and the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 appeared on the show to promote their film. While Bharti is known for making people laugh with her humour, her joke about Ayesha Khan’s appearance did not sit well with viewers, who criticised her for body-shaming the actor on national television. Bharti Singh trolled for being disrespectful towards Ayesha Khan during Laughter Chefs 3.

Bharti Singh roasts Ayesa Khan on Laughter Cheds season 3

During the episode, Warina, Ayesha, Tridha and Parul Gulati entered the set and danced to the film’s song Pahli Uddi Furrr. Soon after, Bharti commented, “Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na (After seeing Ayesha, I thought Krushna returned because she is tall like Krushna).” Ayesha appeared visibly uncomfortable and was seen running towards Kapil Sharma while trying to cover her stomach with her hand. Kapil then asked Bharti, “Was this a compliment or what?” Parul Gulati also told Bharti, “You shouldn’t have said this,” to which Bharti responded, “Sorry, I am pregnant.”

The clip quickly went viral online, with many viewers expressing their disappointment over Bharti joking about Ayesha’s appearance. One comment read, “Bharti is rude to most women on the show, participants or guests, and body-shaming jibes from someone who became famous largely because of her own appearance are ironic.” Another user wrote, “This wasn’t funny and was plain disrespectful towards bigger-sized women, even though Ayesha isn’t even that.” A third commented, “I really felt bad for Ayesha here. The comment was weird.” Another wrote, “Bharti is just a misogynist. Just because she is a working woman doesn’t change her mindset. Even if you watch her vlogs, you’ll feel this. The joke wasn’t even funny.” One more reaction read, “This doesn’t sound good. She looks embarrassed, and it is indirectly body-shaming.”

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Manjot Singh, among others. The comedy drama, directed by Anukalp Goswami, has received mixed reviews from critics and is currently struggling at the box office amid stiff competition from Dhurandhar.

Meanwhile, the new season of Laughter Chefs has introduced several new celebrity pairings, including Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, and Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar.