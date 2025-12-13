Haarsh Limbachiyaa says ‘hum rukenge nahi’ as he reveals planning 3rd baby with Bharti Singh: ‘Agar ladka hua toh…’

Comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter–TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple has expressed their wish to have a baby girl this time. However, in a recent podcast on their YouTube channel, Bharti TV, Haarsh revealed that they are already planning for a third baby. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents again.

Bharti Singh and Haars Limbachiyaa already planning for a 3rd baby?

The couple recently hosted Sonali Bendre on their podcast and, while discussing her motherhood journey, Sonali revealed that she has only one child. Bharti then shared her concerns about becoming a mother for the second time. Reassuring her, Sonali said that Bharti is already a seasoned mother. Adding to the conversation, Haarsh said, “Hum rukenge nahi, Bharti (we won't stop).”

When Sonali expressed shock at Haarsh’s statement, he further added, “Three is my lucky number.” Bharti elaborated, “Yeh kehta hai hum rukenge nahi (he says we won’t stop). We want a girl, so we thought if it’s a boy this time as well, we’ll try once more. Then I asked him, what if the third one is also a boy? He said we’ll try again. Matlab, jab tak main marti nahi hoon, ma’am, hum karte rahenge (Means, until I die, we'll keep planning babies).”

Haarsh added, “Girl or boy, we had initially planned that we wouldn’t have another baby. But if this one turns out to be a boy, then I want a girl too.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s relationship

Bharti tied the knot with Haarsh in 2017 in a Hindu ceremony after dating for a brief period. The couple welcomed their son, Laksh, fondly known as Golla, on April 3, 2022. In October this year, Bharti and Haarsh announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. They shared an adorable picture against the backdrop of scenic mountains, with Haarsh caressing Bharti’s baby bump, and captioned it, “We are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya 🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s recent work

Bharti is currently hosting the third season of Laughter Chefs. The cooking show stars Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Jannat Zubair, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Vivian Dsena, among others.

Haarsh, on the other hand, is currently hosting India’s Got Talent Season 11. The show is judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shilpa Shetty and Shaan, and is available to stream on SonyLIV.