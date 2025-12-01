Mom-to-be Bharti Singh reveals baby bump in new shoot; Jasmin Bhasin, Divyanka Tripathi shower love

Comedian and host Bharti Singh posted a fresh set of maternity pictures on Sunday, giving followers their first look at her second pregnancy since the announcement earlier this month. The images appeared on her official Instagram handle, where she confirmed she and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting baby number two. Bharti Singh announced her second pregnancy in October 2025.(Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh shares new maternity shoot photos

The photos show Bharti in a blue silk gown with net detailing and oversized white floral appliqués. She kept accessories minimal, wore her hair in a half-tied style, and matched the look with muted makeup. The post carried a short caption: “2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon…” along with credits for styling and photography.

She is seen holding her baby bump in several frames, with the backdrop set up indoors for a soft, staged look.

TV celebs react to Bharti Singh’s maternity photoshoot

The update quickly drew responses from actors and colleagues across the TV industry. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Such pretty pictures!” while Jasmin Bhasin reacted with kisses and evil eye emojis. Lauren Gottlieb left a brief, enthusiastic note, "Stop it right now!!!!!!!! Gorgeous”. Several others, including Amruta Khanvilkar, shared congratulatory messages.

Bharti speaks on health concerns during second pregnancy

Two weeks ago, Bharti addressed her rising blood sugar levels in a YouTube vlog. She said her fasting numbers had gone up sharply and that she expected her doctor to raise concerns.

Despite monitoring her meals closely and avoiding high-carb foods, she said she was unsure why the spike occurred. Bharti added she hoped to keep her levels stable to avoid any impact on the baby.

How is Bharti Singh preparing for her second child?

Bharti and Haarsh, who welcomed their son Lakshya (Gola) in 2022, confirmed the new pregnancy on October 6, 2025, through an Instagram announcement.

The couple did not share further details about the due date or upcoming plans, but Bharti’s recent posts suggest she is moving ahead with scheduled shoots and personal commitments while preparing for the arrival.

For now, the maternity photographs have set the tone for the couple’s next chapter, with the focus largely on Bharti’s health updates and the steady stream of reactions from the television community.