From leafy greens to walnuts: Top foods that boost brain health

Maintaining your brain health is crucial to a long and active life. There is no magic pill to prevent memory loss, and no single food to guarantee a sharp brain. The best way to protect your brain is to eat a healthy diet. That means consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and proteins, and choosing good fats like olive or canola oil over saturated fats. Walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3.(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to Harvard Health, the foods that are good for your heart are good for your brain too. Eating the right foods regularly can slow down memory decline and keep your mind active.

Here are the top foods for brain health:

Green, leafy vegetables:

Spinach, kale, collard greens, and broccoli are packed with nutrients like vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta-carotene. People who eat these veggies regularly have a slower decline in memory and thinking.

Fatty fish:

Salmon, cod, canned light tuna, and pollack are rich in omega-3. These healthy fats protect the brain from proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Eat fish at least twice a week. If you don’t like fish, you can get omega-3 from plant sources like walnuts, flaxseeds, and avocados.

Berries:

Blueberries and strawberries contain natural pigments called flavonoids. These improve memory and learning. A Harvard study showed women who ate berries two or more times a week delayed memory decline by about 2.5 years.

Tea and coffee:

Caffeine in tea and coffee does more than keep you awake. Studies show it improves concentration and helps strengthen new memories. People who drank more caffeine performed better in mental tests.

Walnuts:

Nuts are full of healthy fats and protein, and walnuts are good for the brain. They contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3. Research shows people who eat walnuts regularly have better memory and thinking skills.

Eat a variety of these foods as part of a balanced diet, and you will protect both your heart and brain. Start healthy eating habits today, and your brain will stay sharp and active for years to come.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.