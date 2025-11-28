From Guppy to Discus: 5 stunning freshwater fish that make any aquarium look alive and bright

Keeping an aquarium at home has become popular over the years, and one of the main reasons is the joy of watching colourful fish swim around. Whether you are a first-time hobbyist or someone with years of experience, brightly coloured freshwater fish always make an aquarium look lively and beautiful. Here are five of the most stunning freshwater fish that you can consider for your home tank, as per Aquarium Co-op. Guppies can live comfortably in a 10- or 20-gallon tank.(Representative image/Unsplash)

1. Guppy

Guppies are among the most common and colourful aquarium fish in the world. They come in bright reds, blues, yellows, and mixed hues. These small fish grow only up to 2 inches and are very easy to care for. Guppies live comfortably in a 10- or 20-gallon tank, especially in groups. They breed quickly, and you may see baby fish every month if you keep both males and females together. Because of their long, flowing tails, it is best to avoid keeping them with fish that nip fins.

2. Cardinal Tetra

Cardinal tetras are famous for their glowing blue and bright red stripes that run across their bodies. People often mix them up with neon tetras, but cardinal tetras have a bright red line that goes all the way from their head to their tail. These gentle fish are happiest in groups of six or more and need a tank that is at least 20 gallons.

3. Discus

Discus fish are often called the “king of the aquarium” because of their round shape, graceful swimming style, and striking colours such as turquoise, pigeon blood, and bright yellow. They grow much larger than many other community fish, reaching up to 7 inches. Discus need warm water, clean conditions, and a spacious aquarium of at least 75 gallons if kept in a school.

4. German Blue Ram

The German blue ram is a small but very colourful fish, known for its mix of blue, yellow, orange, and black shades. The species grows to about 2.5 inches and prefers warm water similar to discus. Even though they are mostly peaceful, they can become protective of their space when they are breeding. They can live in tanks with other gentle fish that like warm water, such as cardinal tetras and Sterbai cory catfish.

5. Betta Fish

Betta fish have lots of amazing colours and fancy tails, which is why so many people love them. A single betta needs at least a 5-gallon heated tank with gentle filtration. With proper care, they make a beautiful and interactive pet.

These five species offer amazing colors and personality, making them excellent choices for brightening up any home aquarium.