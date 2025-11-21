From Amazon frogbit to Hornwort: 5 aquarium plants that can transform your fish tank

Aquariums are often looked at as decorative pieces in homes. However, the fishes and other creatures in the tank too need some beautification. These could be in terms of lights or even plants. All about the best aqua plants that can be added to the fish tanks and aquariums.(Unsplash)

From Amazon Frogbit to Hornwort and Duckweed, these plants can adapt to the water easily and are an apt choice to add to the tanks.

5 most beautiful aquarium plants

Amazon Frogbit

With their short roots, Amazon frogbits act like a clover in the water. While it does not overtake the fishes’ swim areas, the leaves of the plant provide shade cover. Furthermore, due to its short height, it should not be planted too low in the water, where it will not receive sunlight. The plant belongs to the Hydrocharitaceae family and is often used in aquariums.

Duckweed

Often found floating in water, duckweeds are not required to be planted. It takes only one seed to start reproducing. One disadvantage of the seed is that once it starts to reproduce, it is very difficult to stop. Hence, the best way to avoid it is by quarantining the plants. If the seeds have begun to appear, remove them before they multiply.

Hornwort

Hornwort plants are aesthetically pleasing and one of the popular choices for aquatic beauties. They can either be planted or be left alone to float freely. The disadvantage, however, is that it grows quickly, and one might need to trim it often. The horn-like structure can often overwhelm the fish, and hence the size should be kept as small as possible.

Also Read: Five colorful winter plants to brighten your home this season

Java moss

Java moss is known to float freely in the water, all across the aquarium. It is often associated with cultivation on driftwood and rocks. The plant is not too tall in height, hence the fishes or other aquatic creatures cannot be overwhelmed by it. The Java moss, apart from water, is also used in mat coverings and other décor items.

Also Read: From lilies to daffodils, 5 plants to avoid decorating your kitchen with

Anacharis

One of the most common and easiest plants to be placed in the water is the Anarcharis. The leaves are soft; hence, they do not harm the aquatic creatures. Moreover, the Anarchis is a good choice for beginners, as it grows quickly and can handle several water temperatures.