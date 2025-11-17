Five colorful winter plants to brighten your home this season

With the arrival of winter, there won't just be a change of fashion and food, your garden will also adopt a new look. Winter plants are now going to take the pride of place around the house. But which ones are the best and easiest to adopt? Add charm to your home this winter with 5 colourful plants that thrive in the cold(Unsplash)

For seasonal plants, those that can be easily grown in a pot or container are the best options, as they can be easily managed and used to brighten up spots in the house that look drab. Here is a list of some of the best winter plants, which are both aesthetically pleasing and easy to manage.

Winter-flowering heathers

These plants, the English Garden informs, come in shades of white, pink, and purple. So, they will add a nice dash of color to your house. These heathers don’t need ericaceous compost, so they are easier to manage as well.

Violas

This pretty flowering plant can last long if well looked after. Since the flowers are small in size, they can be easily potted and managed.

Cyclamens

These are winter-specific plants whose flowers come in a variety of colors – red, white, pink, etc. They appear on top of stalks, which are 12-16 inches tall, as per Blooming Backyard. These plants are small and need to be kept in shade as they are averse to heat, making them perfect for winter.

Ivy

A tenacious creeper, this plant is perfect for adding greenery to your hanging pots. There are two varieties of Ivy – English and Swedish. The former is good for an outdoor environment, while the latter can be kept inside the house. However, both varieties require shade and a relatively stable environment, Blooming Backyard says.

Winter-flowering pansies

The pansies come in a wide range of colors and have an eye-catching appearance, almost looking like a butterfly sitting on a bed of color. As per The English Garden, these plants can produce flowers for a long period, so they are durable as well as pretty.