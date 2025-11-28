Lizzo opens up about battle with depression, weight loss journey: ‘Became deeply suicidal…’

American singer Lizzo has spoken about the need for people to accept their body type and embrace their identity. She wrote about the challenges she faced due to her weight in a Substack essay. Lizzo earlier said her fifth album was on hold.(REUTERS)

“I started losing weight in the fall of 2023,” Lizzo wrote in her essay. “I was severely depressed. I had been the subject of a vicious scandal, and it felt like the whole world turned its back on me. I became deeply suicidal. I cut off all my loved ones.”

The Grammy winner then talked about seeking professional help and discovering that her weight was not always negative, as she thought.

“After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life,” the 37-year-old recollected in her essay from November 23.

Lizzo opens up on 2023 sexual harassment, weight-shaming accusations

The scandal Lizzo referred to involved a group of dancers alleging that she had indulged in sexual harassment and weight-shaming, and they sued her for it. The singer has denied those allegations, as per USA Today.

Lizzo revealed that in the old days, she would have responded to such a situation by ordering lots of food and binging upon it. But this time, it was different. She was not concerned about the weight gain, but also not interested in turning to food for comfort. Instead, she undertook a journey to get in shape.

In January, Lizzo announced that she had lost 16 percent body fat and reduced her BMI by 10.5, as per USA Today.

Lizzo’s latest album

The American singer-songwriter released her latest mixtape – My Face Hurts From Smiling – on June 27. It features 13 songs, as per Billboard.

In March, she had announced that she had finished recording her fifth album – Love in Real Life. The Grammy-winning singer included her two popular tracks released as singles earlier in the year – Still Bad and Love in Real Life – in the album. In September, Lizzo said the project was on hold, Billboard reported.