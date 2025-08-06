Lizzo opens up on weight loss, mental health, body positivity in new interview: ‘I like how I look now’

Pop sensation Lizzo is stepping into a powerful new chapter of her life. The Grammy-winning artist, in recent times, has shed weight, has been focusing on mental and physical well-being. In her recent interview with Women’s Health, the 37-year-old musician spoke about her weight loss and accusations levelled by some fans that she abandoned body positivity. Lizzo shared how her weight loss journey reshaped her approach to body positivity.(Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

“I like how I look now,” she told Women’s Health and added that she still wears plus-size clothing, has the same belly, same thighs, and rolls. “I think I am just a smaller version,” she said, and added that her journey is an extension of body positivity. She further said that body positivity is about existing proudly amid a society that declares you should not.

Lizzo on her weightloss journey

However, Lizzo’s transformation was not just physical. According to another Rolling Stone report, in the wake of multiple lawsuits, which are still active, she admitted she hit a rock bottom emotionally. She confessed to being paranoid and feeling isolated. “I was not even talking to my therapist,” she recalled

Things flipped for the musician during Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, where she received unexpected support. She said the moment inspired a holistic comeback.

What is Lizzo's diet plan?

Lizzo, who has been a vocal advocate for body acceptance, also opened up about her past struggles with binge-eating, where emotional eating led to hidden cycles of overconsumption. She told Women’s Health that her eating now is intentional.

The musician’s diet now includes protein-rich meals, early dinners to manage GERD, and guilt-free indulgence. “If you allow yourself to have something, you can enjoy it without overindulging,” she said.

When quizzed whether she used any weight-loss drugs like Ozempic or underwent surgery, she denied and added she does not shame others who chose the path. She admitted weight loss was hard and said, “I’m proud either way.”

As she prepares for her upcoming album Love in Real Life, Lizzo wants to show not just the destination, but the process of healing, reconnection, and evolution. “I’m proud of the person I’ve become,” she declared. “I’ve turned everything I’ve been through into growth.”

FAQs

Q: How much weight has Lizzo lost?

A: While Lizzo hasn’t revealed the exact number, she said her goal was to reach 250 pounds and that she has "far surpassed" that goal.

Q: How did Lizzo approach her weight loss?

A: She focused on overall wellness, combining circuit training, therapy, meditation, detox, and a nutrient-rich diet, with an emphasis on mental health.

Q: Did Lizzo use any weight loss supplements?

A: No. Lizzo emphasized natural methods like diet, exercise, detox, and therapy. She denied using Ozempic or having surgery, although she does not judge those who choose those routes.