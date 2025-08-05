Gastroenterologist explains why you must eat 2 apples daily: Lower risk of fatty liver, colon cancer; weight management

Eating two apples a day can have numerous health benefits, according to gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab. In his Instagram post on August 4, he shared some reasons why you should have two apples instead of one daily. He explained that apples are high in fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer, making them a great snack for weight management. The fibre in apples also slows down digestion, reducing the likelihood of overeating, he said. Also read | Apple a day can keep more than one doctor away? Study suggests fruits can delay old-age depression Studies have shown that eating apples daily may reduce the risk of colon cancer. (Freepik)

Reap these benefits of having apples daily

Dr Salhab added that consuming two apples daily can help eliminate cholesterol from the body, and further said that apples contain fibre and antioxidants that can help regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of developing diabetes. Apples can also help lower the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, he added.

5 reasons to have 2 apples a day

According to Dr Salhab, regular apple consumption has been linked to:

1. Lower risk of liver disease due to antioxidants and fibre.

2. Reduced colon cancer risk from protective compounds.

3. Improved cholesterol levels thanks to soluble fibre.

4. Better blood sugar control and diabetes prevention.

5. Natural weight management support from fibre and water content.

He further said, “Why you should eat 2 apples a day: studies show that it lowers the risk of a fatty liver, lowers the risk of colon cancer, improves constipation, increases beneficial gut bacteria, improves cholesterol and blood sugar management, can fight joint inflammation and helps with weight management.”

While the benefits of eating two apples a day are numerous, it's essential to note that individual results may vary, and apples should be part of a balanced diet. Also, if you have specific health concerns or allergies, consult with a doctor or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.