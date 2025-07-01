Lizzo shares meal swaps that helped her lose 16 percent body fat: ‘There’s a balance’

Singer-rapper Lizzo has a fan base of her own. Be it her songs or social media posts, everyone loves Lizzo. Not to forget, her awe-inspiring weight loss journey. And, now, the 37-year-old has opened up about the go-to meals she regularly had, leading her to surpass her weight loss goal. File photo of Lizzo(AP)

Lizzo shares her diet plan

In an interview with Women’s Health, the Truth Hurts singer shared that her diet mainly consists of protein and vegetables.

She starts her day with two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage and cauliflower hash brown for breakfast. For lunch, Lizzo opts for a Thai chicken salad or even lettuce wraps at times that are filled with tuna or sliced chicken.

Later on, she takes turkey meatloaf with cauliflower mashed potatoes as well as green beans for dinner. However, what's noteworthy is that the singer tries to eat her dinner before 5 PM. She insists that this time slot has been a key towards her good health.

Lizzo told the magazine that she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease, or commonly known as GERD.

Due to this, her body requires time to digest food before she can go to sleep.

Amid this, Lizzo even munches on snacks, which include low-sugar Greek yogurt having blueberries or blackberries and honey. Also, she takes one cup of coffee filled with vanilla protein, rather than having numerous cups in a day.

She even suggested that she does not have a strict diet plan and rather prioritises listening to her body. While sticking to the normal routine, she often goes out to eat whenever she wants.

She satisfies her cravings by taking meals like waffles with chicken tenders or crab legs.

Talking about weight loss, Lizzo said that there is a “balance” and she feels that's “what true health is.”

In June 2025, Lizzo revealed on the Just Trish podcast that she tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs. The medications have become quite popular for their appetite-regulating effects, even though these are originally made to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Lizzo admitted that she has “tried everything,” adding that for her it's “just the science” of “calories in vs. calories out.”

The singer had in 2020 became vegan and even marked her six-month journey on TikTok. But she later shared that she was not "getting the nutrients I needed”.

Thereafter, she started adding animal products to her diet and claims to have seen noticeable weight loss results.

FAQs:

1. How much weight has Lizzo lost?

In April, she announced that she had reduced her body mass index by 10.5 and dropped 16% of her body fat.

2. Is Lizzo vegan?

No, she is not following a vegan diet anymore.

3. What size of clothes does she wear now?

Lizzo said she still wears "plus-size clothing" and "got the same belly". She thinks she is a "smaller version” of herself now.