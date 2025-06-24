Staring at screens all day? Eye exercises, vision-friendly diet plan, lifestyle tips to beat digital strain naturally

In today’s screen-saturated world, our eyes are exposed to an unprecedented level of stress. From work to leisure, digital devices dominate our routines, often without breaks or adequate eye care. Over time, this can lead to fatigue, dryness and even long-term vision concerns. However, small, consistent practices drawn from holistic wisdom can provide lasting relief and protection. Simple daily practices to protect your eyes in a digital world.(Image by Pixabay)

Eye exercises for screen users

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suja Issac, Co-Founder and Executive Director at SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, shared, “Our eyes aren’t built for constant screen exposure, yet modern life often demands it. Counter the effects with easy, restorative movements woven into your daily rhythm.”

There are certain exercises that help control inflammation in the eyes and prepare them for fighting infections.(Freepik)

She suggested, “Begin and end your day by gently rubbing your palms together and placing them over closed eyes to relax overworked muscles. Next, guide your eyes through simple motions, looking up and down, side to side, and in slow circular directions to maintain their agility. Practices like Trataka, which involves softly gazing at a single point or flame, build both visual endurance and mental clarity. For those glued to their devices, the 20-20-20 rule is a must. Every 20 minutes, shift your gaze 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.”

Vision-friendly diet recommendations

Eye health begins in the kitchen. Dr Suja Issac revealed, “A vibrant, nutrient-rich diet can do more than boost immunity. It plays a key role in protecting and preserving your vision. Look to foods high in vitamin A, such as sweet potatoes, spinach and carrots, to support retinal strength. Antioxidant-packed ingredients like amla, turmeric and leafy greens help guard against oxidative stress that can impact long-term eye function.”

Calcium: In the form of almonds, walnuts, rajma, bajri and oats, Calcium should be included in the daily diet for better eye health. (Unsplash)

She added, “Omega-3 fatty acids found in flaxseeds and walnuts contribute to maintaining adequate eye lubrication, especially in screen-heavy routines. Traditional wisdom also values small amounts of pure ghee in the diet, considered beneficial for internal eye nourishment. Rounding out your meals with seasonal fruits like guava, papaya and mango adds hydration, fiber and a full spectrum of supportive micronutrients.”

Productivity and lifestyle tips for better eye health

Balancing screen time is essential to keep your eyes feeling refreshed and free from strain. Dr Suja Issac advised, “Start by setting clear boundaries for screen usage and using digital wellness tools to track and limit exposure. Adjust your screen settings with blue light filters and keep devices at eye level to minimize strain. Avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime, allowing your eyes to unwind and promoting deeper, restorative sleep, crucial for eye health.”

Carefully washing the eyes are important. (Shutterstock)

Simple daily rituals can also offer relief. Dr Suja Issac recommended, “Splash cold water on your eyes to revive tired muscles, or use rose water compresses to soothe irritation. Spending time outdoors, embracing natural light, and even looking up at the sky for a few minutes can provide your eyes with much-needed relaxation.”

The key to protecting your vision lies in combining these small yet meaningful habits with mindful living. Quality sleep, reduced stress and nurturing your eyes with a holistic, balanced lifestyle can transform how your eyes feel and function. A little care each day goes a long way toward keeping your eyes bright, healthy and resilient.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.