Harvard trained gastroenterologist shares ‘best drink for acne prone skin, backed by science’

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and 'Harvard and Stanford trained expert', took to Instagram on July 1 to share that spearmint tea may help alleviate acne-prone skin due to its potential benefits. He added that incorporating spearmint tea into your routine, may not just improve skin clarity and reduce acne severity, but also help regulate hormones. Also read | Sudden acne breakouts? Dermat shares 5 habits that help prevent flare-ups If you’ve been struggling with stubborn breakouts and have tried everything topical, these gut-friendly drinks might be worth trying. (Freepik)

What to drink if struggling with stubborn breakouts

In the clip, Dr Sethi said, “The best drink for acne-prone skin is spearmint tea. The best drink for better sleep is chamomile tea. The best drink for hormonal heath and PCOS is spearmint tea. The best drink for muscle recovery is tart cherry juice.”

The caption read: “Harvard-trained doctor shares best drink for acne-prone skin backed by science. In this video, Dr Sethi — a leading gastroenterologist — talks about the best drinks that may help you to get clearer skin, better sleep, hormonal health, and muscle recovery. This is not medical advice. But if you’ve been struggling with stubborn breakouts and have tried everything topical, these gut-friendly drinks might be worth understanding.”

What are the benefits of spearmint tea?

As per a July 2023 report on Healthline.com, spearmint is a minty herb that’s high in antioxidants and other beneficial plant compounds. It may help balance hormones, lower blood sugar and improve digestion, and can also reduce stress and improve. It may even reduce stress and improve memory.

Spearmint has a pleasantly sweet taste and is frequently used to flavour toothpaste, mouthwash, chewing gum and candy. Overall, spearmint makes a great addition to any diet, particularly in the form of spearmint tea, which can be enjoyed hot or cold.

A balanced diet is the solution to controlling acne breakouts. Click here to know about the 10 foods to keep acne at bay: from fennel and garlic to fish and broccoli.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.