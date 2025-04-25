Sudden acne breakouts? Dermat shares 5 habits that help prevent flare-ups

Everything's smooth sailing for your skin for a while, making you pleased with your skincare efforts, only to suddenly get jumpscared by breakouts out of nowhere. It can be particularly frustrating when you have stuck to your skincare routine like a loyal sidekick. The sudden flare-ups can take a hit on your motivation as well, making you feel like you are back to square one, despite your efforts. Date night or client presentation, acne always finds new ways to surprise you and spoil your mood for anticipated events.(Shutterstock)

But all is not lost, so before you spiral and get an existential crisis when you skin act up, rethink what you can do better to prevent this in future.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder at EdenSkinClinic, explained how one can avoid them.

Addressing the root cause, she explained, “Sudden skin breakouts are really hard, especially when you are practising a consistent skincare regime. But there can be certain triggers behind them that may be unavoidable, such as stress, environmental stressors, hormones, etc. But the good part is that it can be handled by adopting a few daily practices in your skincare regimen.”

Dr Ameesha Mahajan shared a complete guide which cover 5 key habits that you need to adopt to avoid breakouts in the future:



1. Gentle and consistent face cleansing

A good cleanser removes all the dust.

When you over cleanse the face or use harsh exfoliators, they strip away the skin’s natural defense barrier and lead to skin irritation and easy breakouts. The perfect solution is using a gentle face cleanser twice a day and those possessing acne-prone skin should opt for the cleansers containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

2. Avoiding face touching

Don't touch your face, even if you find zits.

It sounds simple, but touching your face can transfer dirt, bacteria, and oil, leading to clogged pores and pimples. This includes picking or popping zits, which can worsen inflammation and lead to scarring. Keep your hands clean and off your face as much as possible.

3. Wholesome diet

Include leafy greens in your diet.

What you eat can show up on your skin. Foods high in sugar, dairy, and refined carbs have been linked to acne flare-ups. Instead, load up on anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, berries, fatty fish rich in Omega-3s, and drink plenty of water to flush out toxins.

4. Read labels of the skincare products you use

Give more priority to the ingredients in skincare products than the brand name.

Sometimes it’s your skincare or haircare products that are to blame. Look for labels that say non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores), oil-free, or dermatologist-tested. If you’re breaking out along the hairline or cheeks, your shampoo, conditioner, or pillowcase detergent might need a switch.

5. Don't skip moisturiser and sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is a no-brainer and the easiest hack to keep your skin protected.

Even if you possess an oily or combination skin, hydration is must and crucial. Without the regular application of a moisturiser, skin gets triggered to produce more sebum as a compensatory mechanism and this can predispose more breakouts. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser, and always apply a non-comedogenic sunscreen during the day. UV exposure can worsen acne marks and delay healing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.