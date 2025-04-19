Shahnaz Husain reveals best nighttime skincare routine for this weather: 5 simple steps you can follow for glowing skin

Shahnaz Husain – known for her herbal and ayurvedic skin care products – keeps sharing skincare tips and hacks on Instagram. In a post she shared on April 16, she wrote, “If you want to have glowing and healthy skin then change your nighttime skincare routine as per the spring season.” Also read | Shahnaz Husain reveals her natural home remedy to clear blemishes using mint leaves; check out her ‘simple’ hack Shahnaz Husain suggests you begin your nighttime beauty routine by washing your face with a face wash. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Shahnaz's simple and effective beauty routine

Here's a breakdown of the 5-step nighttime skincare routine Shahnaz Husain shared:

1. Cleanse with face wash: Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities.

2. Exfoliate with a scrub: Use a scrub to remove dead skin cells and improve skin texture. Be gentle, as over-exfoliating can irritate the skin.

3. Balance with a toner: Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH, tighten pores, and prepare it for further products.

4. Target concerns with a serum: Use a serum containing active ingredients that address your specific skin concerns, such as acne, ageing, or hyperpigmentation.

5. Nourish with a night cream: Apply a nourishing night cream to provide hydration, lock in the benefits of previous steps, and support skin regeneration while you sleep.

Check out her post:

More skincare tips

This routine can help improve skin texture and leave your skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated. However, everyone's skin is unique – so it's essential to tailor your beauty routine to your individual needs. Worried about dry, oily or acne-prone skin in this season? Click here if you are looking for tips to enhance your beauty routine with our skincare guide tailored to different skin types.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.