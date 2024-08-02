 Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain spotted at India Couture Week - Hindustan Times
Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain spotted at India Couture Week

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Known for her contributions to the beauty industry and her distinctive sense of style, Husain graced the event with her elegance and poise

Shahnaz Husain, the beauty expert and entrepreneur, recently made an appearance at India Couture Week, an illustrious event that showcases the pinnacle of haute couture in the Capital. Known for her contributions to the beauty industry and her distinctive sense of style, Husain graced the event with her elegance and poise. Her outfit, carefully selected to reflect both contemporary trends and traditional craftsmanship, highlighted the intricate work of Indian couture designers.

(L-R) TARUN TAHILIANI, SHAHNAZ HUSAIN, RAJ KUMAR PURI AND NELOFAR CURRIMBHOY
(L-R) TARUN TAHILIANI, SHAHNAZ HUSAIN, RAJ KUMAR PURI AND NELOFAR CURRIMBHOY

(Partnered Content)

